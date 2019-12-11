Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

bought a packet of the famous ‘chocolate buttons’
bought a packet of the famous ‘chocolate buttons’ however after consuming these my fingers genuinely smelt like I had fingered a tramps hole of the bum variety, very disappointed won’t be smelling my fingers after eating these again
Attention all citizens on Earth. You are about to
Attention all citizens on Earth. You are about to purchase God herself. My friend for life. My one true love. My everything. This is the best thing that ever happened to me. The chocolate to chocolate ratio is beautiful. An exquisite blend of chocolate buttons and chocolate buttons in a shiny purple heaven-sent bag of pure goodness. Get ready to blow your tastebuds and live a little better. Buy these now before I order them all.
I like these
I like these