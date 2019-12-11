By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

3.5(3)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G
£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy559 kJ 134 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6 g
    23%
  • Sugars14 g
    16%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons are shareable bags of fun shaped creamy milk chocolate
  • Ideal for sharing with family and friends
  • These bitesize treats are made with fresh milk and made with ethically sourced Fairtrade cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 119g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Share the joy!
  • On the go!
  • With friends!
  • Watching a movie!

Number of uses

4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

119g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2234 kJ559 kJ8400 kJ
-535 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g7.6 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g4.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

bought a packet of the famous ‘chocolate buttons’

1 stars

bought a packet of the famous ‘chocolate buttons’ however after consuming these my fingers genuinely smelt like I had fingered a tramps hole of the bum variety, very disappointed won’t be smelling my fingers after eating these again

Attention all citizens on Earth. You are about to

5 stars

Attention all citizens on Earth. You are about to purchase God herself. My friend for life. My one true love. My everything. This is the best thing that ever happened to me. The chocolate to chocolate ratio is beautiful. An exquisite blend of chocolate buttons and chocolate buttons in a shiny purple heaven-sent bag of pure goodness. Get ready to blow your tastebuds and live a little better. Buy these now before I order them all.

I like these

5 stars

I like these

Usually bought next

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G

£ 1.00
£0.92/100g

Offer

Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here