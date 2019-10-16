By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Bag 110G

5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Bag 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 27.5 g contains
  • Energy630 kJ 151 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.4 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.8 g
    29%
  • Sugars14.5 g
    16%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2290 kJ

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cheeky chunks of your favourite velvety-textured Wispa bar
  • Ideal for sharing with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 bag (27.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2290 kJ630 kJ8400 kJ
-550 kcal151 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 34 g9.4 g70 g
of which Saturates 21 g5.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 52.5 g14.5 g260 g
of which Sugars 52.5 g14.5 g90 g
Fibre 1.0 g0.3 g-
Protein 7.3 g2.0 g50 g
Salt 0.23 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and great for a snack

5 stars

Tasty and great for a snack

Treats for my grandchildren

5 stars

Treats for my grandchildren

Usually bought next

Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G

£ 1.50
£1.38/100g

Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G

£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.95
£0.98/100g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Mix 115G

£ 1.50
£1.31/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here