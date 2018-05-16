Abra Ca Debora Diddy Pancakes 200g
New
Product Description
- Diddy Sweet Dutch Pancakes
- Freshly baked, then packed in a protective atmosphere.
- The supper conjure-upper
- Just heat & eat for a light, fluffy treat
- Perfect for dipping
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Vinegar, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt
Allergy Information
- These diddy pancakes contain Gluten, Milk and Egg
Storage
Keep refrigerated, max 7°C, and once open eat within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: How to do it (per 6 diddy pancakes): Remove packaging. Place in 180°C preheated oven for 4 minutes or microwave for 30 seconds on full power. They're also lovely cold.
Preparation and Usage
- How's this for a speedy snack?
- Eat them warm with melted chocolate and a sprinkling of chopped hazelnuts.
Number of uses
This bag contains approximately 24 diddy pancakes
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1,455 kJ/350 kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|Carbohydrates
|37.9g
|of which sugars
|16.8g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Dietary fibre
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.86g
