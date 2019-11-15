By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartney 2 Vegetarian Deep Dish Country Pies 380G

2(10)Write a review
Linda Mccartney 2 Vegetarian Deep Dish Country Pies 380G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each cooked pie contains:
  • Energy1875kJ 449kcal
    22%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates10.9g
    55%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.9g
    31%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Pie Made from a Shortcrust Pastry Base, Filled with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein in a Rich Onion and Beef - Style Gravy; Topped with a Puff Pastry Lid.
  • ''Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you.''
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Deliciously comforting
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Filling (52%) [Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (22%), Onion (20%), Savoury Stock (Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Potato Flake, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley Extract, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper], Shortcrust Pastry (32%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Puff Pastry (16%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below.Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1 pie. For best results cook from frozen.
All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving.
Remove outer packaging, but leave in foil tray.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Gas Mark 6. Leave the pie in its foil and brush with egg or milk, or a milk alternative such as soya or rice milk. Place onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 40 minutes (30 minutes for fan ovens).

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g(oven-cooked as per instructions) per pie
Energy kJ10251875
Energy kcal245449
Fat 13.5g24.8g
(of which saturates)5.9g10.9g
Carbohydrate 23.9g43.7g
(of which sugars)2.3g4.3g
Fibre 2.8g5.1g
Protein 5.6g10.3g
Salt 1.0g1.9g
Pack contains 2 servings--

10 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty cruelty free pies

5 stars

These cook nice and the pastry looks great.Nice with some veg and sweet potato mash

Change them back

1 stars

I used to really enjoy these but they are clearly changed something in the recipe. The filling tastes like pure vinegar now.

Tesco these contain wheat flour I cant swop free f

1 stars

Tesco these contain wheat flour I cant swop free from for these

YUK!

1 stars

YUK! Sloppy minimal filling - hardly 'deep-dish'. Linda Mccartney branded products are usually ok, no this one though. Avoid.

VERY DISAPPOINTING

1 stars

I'm sorry to say that this product was a great disappointment. The pastry on the base did not cook properly and was soggy whilst the top was well cooked. I hasten to add my oven works ok. The contents were over spicy, but that just might be down to personal taste. I have had better Linda McCartney products so it's a shame this just didn't come up to the high standard one expects. I would not purchase again.

Pie just tasted of thyme

1 stars

Absolutely horrible all I could taste was thyme, threw the pies away. Been buying these for years and always enjoyed them, but it seems as though the recipe has changed

More flavour in the filling

3 stars

Needed some more flavour in the filling like Henderson's relish

Terrible

1 stars

Binned, worst things I ever tried to eat

Tastes like a real mince pie

4 stars

I was very pleasantly surprised to find how tasty these were. The meaty texture of the mince inside is very flavoursome and a great alternative if you are trying to cut down on your meat intake. Very nice served with mash, peas and veg gravy.

Potentially a great product.

3 stars

Very tasty but very little filling. Shame because we loved the flavour but it is not much more than casserole-flavoured pastry. We love Linda McCartney products, but won't buy this again. Sadly.

