Linda Mccartney 2 Vegetarian Deep Dish Country Pies 380G

tasty cruelty free pies
These cook nice and the pastry looks great.Nice with some veg and sweet potato mash
Change them back
I used to really enjoy these but they are clearly changed something in the recipe. The filling tastes like pure vinegar now.
Tesco these contain wheat flour I cant swop free from for these
YUK! Sloppy minimal filling - hardly 'deep-dish'. Linda Mccartney branded products are usually ok, no this one though. Avoid.
I'm sorry to say that this product was a great disappointment. The pastry on the base did not cook properly and was soggy whilst the top was well cooked. I hasten to add my oven works ok. The contents were over spicy, but that just might be down to personal taste. I have had better Linda McCartney products so it's a shame this just didn't come up to the high standard one expects. I would not purchase again.
Absolutely horrible all I could taste was thyme, threw the pies away. Been buying these for years and always enjoyed them, but it seems as though the recipe has changed
Needed some more flavour in the filling like Henderson's relish
Binned, worst things I ever tried to eat
I was very pleasantly surprised to find how tasty these were. The meaty texture of the mince inside is very flavoursome and a great alternative if you are trying to cut down on your meat intake. Very nice served with mash, peas and veg gravy.
Very tasty but very little filling. Shame because we loved the flavour but it is not much more than casserole-flavoured pastry. We love Linda McCartney products, but won't buy this again. Sadly.