Typhoo One Cup 100S

- Black Tea (Bags)
- In the time it takes your kettle to boil, we'd like to tell you about some things that really matter to us...
- Typhoo Quality Programme
- Working in partnership with our chosen plantations, we're committed to continually improving the conditions of the people who grow, harvest and produce the tea.
- Typhoo Sports for All
- Community has always been at the heart of our company, so we've teamed up with a number of sports charity foundations to give many thousands of disabled people the opportunity to take part in the sports and games they love.
- Our team of expert buyers and blenders carefully select teas to make up our unique One Cup Blend, which is only used in our One Cup Special Blend packs. To ensure that your teabags remain fresher for longer, we only pack 50 teabags in each foil pouch.
- You only get an 'OO' with Typhoo
- We've been flying the flag for Great British Tea since 1903. As a nation we know how much you enjoy your cuppa, so when it comes to taste we're proud to be one of Britain's best loved brands.
- Way back in 1903, John Sumner created the first cup of Typhoo for his sister Mary Augusta. It wasn't long before word spread about their delicious blend and loyal customers came from far and wide to his Birmingham grocers shop.
- Tea is a natural source of antioxidants
- Kosher
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Thirsty Work!
- Use one bag per mug or cup, and add freshly boiled water. Let the tea brew until it is the right colour for you, and add milk or lemon, and sugar, to your preferred taste.
Number of uses
100 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Typhoo Tea Limited,
- Pasture Road,
- Moreton,
- Wirral,
- CH46 8XF,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Find out more at www.typhootea.co.uk
- 0800 633 5650 (Weekdays 9.30am to 5.00pm)
- +44 (0)151 522 4100 (If calling from overseas)
- www.typhooshop.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g**
|Energy
|5kJ (1kcal)
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.2g
|of which sugars
|<0.2g
|Fibre
|<0.2g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|**Based on one teabag brewed with 200ml of freshly boiled water for 3-5 minutes
|-
