Tesco Stonebaked Thin Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza 330G Price Marked

Shocked at how nice it was
Was surprised at how much I enjoyed this pizza - exceeded expectations. I agree it is very sweet, but the clue is in the name ‘sweet chilli’. Really great pizza especially for the price
Yuck
Absolutely horrible, far, far too sweet. Tastes like a few spoons of sugar thrown over it, and NO chilli taste at all. Will avoid buying now I know how bad it is.
Disgusting- a disgrace to pizza
Absolutely disgusting. Seriously, I love pizza and can usually handle a poverty pizza without any strong negative feelings but this is just an absolute joke. Sweet chilli sauce drizzle would have been acceptable but actual sweet chilli sauce as the base??? And a cheap stodgy plastic tasting one too? Absolutely awful I am so shocked. Please avoid what a waste of a pizza.
needs more spice, less sweetness
Can certainly taste the sweetness, could be backed off a bit & more spice added, cheese not over powering, can't knock for price when on promotion, have bought before & no doubt will again.
This is an easy review, anyone ranking it average is ignorant. Taste wise it offers all flavors to the palate and at a good price.
Would not buy again
Awful soggy seer pizza hardly any chicken
Sometimes theres too much of the sweet chilli cause causing it to be too sweet, but most of the time it's actually really decent and good tasting
Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delicious and lively. I've always been satisfied with their taste.
Bland
Base dry and no taste, topping tastless..cheap restless.
This pizza was deliscous sorry it’s not available