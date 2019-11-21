By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza 330G Price Marked

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Stonebaked Thin Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza 330G Price Marked
£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1463kJ 347kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with sweet chilli sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, cooked and roasted chicken breast, red and yellow peppers, red onions and garlic shoots.
  • Our Pizza bases are stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste.
  • Topped with sweet chilli sauce, roast chicken breast and mixed peppers.
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Chicken Breast (9%), Water, Marinated Pepper, Red & Yellow Peppers, Sugar, Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Shoots, Spirit Vinegar, Dextrose, Yeast, Garlic, Salt, Spices, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Malted Wheat Flour, Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Marinated Pepper contains: Red Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and wheat. May contain celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 12 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 12 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (155g**)
Energy944kJ / 224kcal1463kJ / 347kcal
Fat5.7g8.9g
Saturates2.2g3.4g
Carbohydrate30.2g46.8g
Sugars5.9g9.1g
Fibre2.2g3.5g
Protein11.8g18.3g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Shocked at how nice it was

5 stars

Was surprised at how much I enjoyed this pizza - exceeded expectations. I agree it is very sweet, but the clue is in the name ‘sweet chilli’. Really great pizza especially for the price

Yuck

1 stars

Absolutely horrible, far, far too sweet. Tastes like a few spoons of sugar thrown over it, and NO chilli taste at all. Will avoid buying now I know how bad it is.

Disgusting- a disgrace to pizza

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Seriously, I love pizza and can usually handle a poverty pizza without any strong negative feelings but this is just an absolute joke. Sweet chilli sauce drizzle would have been acceptable but actual sweet chilli sauce as the base??? And a cheap stodgy plastic tasting one too? Absolutely awful I am so shocked. Please avoid what a waste of a pizza.

needs more spice, less sweetness

3 stars

Can certainly taste the sweetness, could be backed off a bit & more spice added, cheese not over powering, can't knock for price when on promotion, have bought before & no doubt will again.

This is an easy review, anyone ranking it average

5 stars

This is an easy review, anyone ranking it average is ignorant. Taste wise it offers all flavors to the palate and at a good price.

Would not buy again

2 stars

Awful soggy seer pizza hardly any chicken

Sometimes theres too much of the sweet chilli caus

4 stars

Sometimes theres too much of the sweet chilli cause causing it to be too sweet, but most of the time it's actually really decent and good tasting

Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delic

5 stars

Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delicious and lively. I've always been satisfied with their taste.

Bland

2 stars

Base dry and no taste, topping tastless..cheap restless.

This pizza was deliscous sorry it’s not available

5 stars

This pizza was deliscous sorry it’s not available

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Double Pepperoni Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Bbq Meat Feast Pizza 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Ham & Pineapple Pizza 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here