Tesco Stonebaked Thin Bbq Meat Feast 340G

If your starving you might eat half
So sweet it was inedible.
LOVELY JUBBLY
I Was Amazed how nice this pizza is to be honest , if you like BBQ then this is the one to buy its better than home delivery brands , me and my Grandchildren love these I would recommend it for sure :)
How To Ruin A Good Pizza!
The base is unfortunately the only nice thing about this pizza. The barbecue sauce on it is so sweet it is absolutely sickening - it's like taking a pizza with sugar - yuk!!
Tasteless and dry.
The pizza dough was extremely dry and tasteless. The ‘chicken’ consisted of small unidentifiable chunks of I-don’t-know-what. The pepperoni was so thin that it cooked to a crisp and was completely flavourless, and the bbq sauce was horrible. Not one of my best buys. You need to do better than this, Tesco!
Garbage
Opened box and pizza was upside down so all tbe ingredients were on bottom of oven. Would not purchase again. Garbage.
Didn't enjoy the flavours of this pizza. Will not
Brilliant
We had it for a fast meal plenty of meat and the bq sauce was delicious
This was much better when it wasn't bbq
Good value & taste
Buy regularly as this is a tasty pizza that doesn’t break the bank