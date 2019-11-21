By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stonebaked Thin Bbq Meat Feast 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1699kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1062kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with a barbecue style tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pepperoni, formed ham and meatballs.
  • Stonebaked pizza base topped with a barbecue style tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham and meatballs. Our pizza bases are stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste.
  • Topped with barbecue sauce, loaded with pepperoni, ham and meatballs
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Water, Pepperoni (5%), Formed Ham (5%), Meatballs (5%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Plum, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mustard Seed, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Pea Starch, Spices, Smoked Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Dried Herbs, Dried Garlic, Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil.

Pepperoni contains: Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Meatballs contain: Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Tomato, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Extracts of Rosemary), Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Rosemary, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil.
 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, wheat and mustard. May contain celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 12 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 12 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (160g**)
Energy1062kJ / 252kcal1699kJ / 404kcal
Fat7.5g12.0g
Saturates2.6g4.2g
Carbohydrate34.3g54.8g
Sugars4.2g6.8g
Fibre1.8g2.8g
Protein11.1g17.8g
Salt1.0g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 320g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

If your starving you might eat half

1 stars

If your starving you might eat half

So sweet it was inedible.

1 stars

So sweet it was inedible.

LOVELY JUBBLY

5 stars

I Was Amazed how nice this pizza is to be honest , if you like BBQ then this is the one to buy its better than home delivery brands , me and my Grandchildren love these I would recommend it for sure :)

How To Ruin A Good Pizza!

2 stars

The base is unfortunately the only nice thing about this pizza. The barbecue sauce on it is so sweet it is absolutely sickening - it's like taking a pizza with sugar - yuk!!

Tasteless and dry.

1 stars

The pizza dough was extremely dry and tasteless. The ‘chicken’ consisted of small unidentifiable chunks of I-don’t-know-what. The pepperoni was so thin that it cooked to a crisp and was completely flavourless, and the bbq sauce was horrible. Not one of my best buys. You need to do better than this, Tesco!

Garbage

1 stars

Opened box and pizza was upside down so all tbe ingredients were on bottom of oven. Would not purchase again. Garbage.

Didn't enjoy the flavours of this pizza. Will not

2 stars

Didn't enjoy the flavours of this pizza. Will not buy again

Brilliant

5 stars

We had it for a fast meal plenty of meat and the bq sauce was delicious

This was much better when it wasn't bbq

1 stars

This was much better when it wasn't bbq

Good value & taste

5 stars

Buy regularly as this is a tasty pizza that doesn’t break the bank

