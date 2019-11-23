By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Violife Original Block 200G

4(10)Write a review
Violife Original Block 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
  • The company applies certified systems ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
  • Melts great!
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts
  • Free from preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (21%), Starch, Modified Starch*, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Storage Temperature: +2 - +8°COnce opened consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arivia S.A.,
  • Block 31,
  • DA 13,
  • Phase B,
  • 57022 Industrial area of Sindos,
  • Thessaloniki,

Return to

  • info@arivia.com
  • violifefoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (30g)***%RI* Per Serving***
Energy 1130kJ/270kcal (14% of RI*)339kJ/81kcal4%
Fat 21g6.3g9%
-Of which Saturated19g5.7g29%
Carbohydrates21g6.3g2%
-Of which Sugars0g0g0%
Proteins0g0g0%
Salt 2.3g0.7g12%
Vitamins%NRV**
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.75µg30%
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value according to EU reg 1169/2011---
***The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g---

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Yuck

1 stars

Like rubber and flavorless.

Surprisingly really tasty

5 stars

Surprisingly really tasty

I love this as it reminds me of Edam. I mainly eat

5 stars

I love this as it reminds me of Edam. I mainly eat this by itself as a snack. I've never cooked with it though.

Grim - Nothing like cheese!

1 stars

Grim... avoid! Curiosity got the better of me, so I tried it. Wish I hadn't.

This cheese is best when melted. Look up the recip

5 stars

This cheese is best when melted. Look up the recipe for smoky, cheesy, black bean quesadillas. You won't be sorry!

Lovely cheese, annoying packet

5 stars

My favourite vegan cheese. But please Violife, sort the packaging—it takes me 5 mins to get it out the pack, ruining the pack in the process. Really too vacuum packed.

Not as nice as Tesco FreeFrom

3 stars

It does not have a very cheesy taste. It does however melt well. Although this is cheaper than Tesco own Free From Cheese, the Tesco one is far superior in taste.

delicious tasting

5 stars

This is even tastier than real cheese! so happy I found this range as now feel like I am not missing out on tasty cheese. It is a bit pricey though which is shame.

The best

5 stars

Best non dairy cheese ever - brilliant taste & texture

The downside is that it's awkward to grate as it b

3 stars

The downside is that it's awkward to grate as it becomes like rubber, sticking the bits of the cheese you've just grated into a ball. Other than that, it takes great!

