Violife Original Block 200G

Yuck
Like rubber and flavorless.
Surprisingly really tasty
I love this as it reminds me of Edam. I mainly eat this by itself as a snack. I've never cooked with it though.
Grim - Nothing like cheese!
Grim... avoid! Curiosity got the better of me, so I tried it. Wish I hadn't.
This cheese is best when melted. Look up the recipe for smoky, cheesy, black bean quesadillas. You won't be sorry!
Lovely cheese, annoying packet
My favourite vegan cheese. But please Violife, sort the packaging—it takes me 5 mins to get it out the pack, ruining the pack in the process. Really too vacuum packed.
Not as nice as Tesco FreeFrom
It does not have a very cheesy taste. It does however melt well. Although this is cheaper than Tesco own Free From Cheese, the Tesco one is far superior in taste.
delicious tasting
This is even tastier than real cheese! so happy I found this range as now feel like I am not missing out on tasty cheese. It is a bit pricey though which is shame.
The best
Best non dairy cheese ever - brilliant taste & texture
The downside is that it's awkward to grate as it becomes like rubber, sticking the bits of the cheese you've just grated into a ball. Other than that, it takes great!