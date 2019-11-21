By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G

4(14)Write a review
Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G Price Marked
£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1630kJ 388kcal
    19%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar, red Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
  • Our pizza bases are stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste.
  • Generously topped with a rich mix of cheese and creamy mozzarella
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto) (4.5%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Yeast, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Dried Herbs, Dried Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground White Pepper, Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and wheat. May contain celery. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 12 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 12 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in Germany

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (155g**)
Energy1052kJ / 251kcal1630kJ / 388kcal
Fat9.5g14.8g
Saturates5.6g8.7g
Carbohydrate27.2g42.2g
Sugars3.5g5.5g
Fibre2.2g3.5g
Protein12.9g19.9g
Salt0.9g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for money. You can always add tomato or

4 stars

Good value for money. You can always add tomato or mushroom or salami if you wish, but it's fine as it is.

Delicious and great value.

5 stars

Delicious and great value.

Tasty Pizza!

5 stars

Good value pizza and very tasty. If you are fussy about you toppings just add whatever you want!

Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delic

5 stars

Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delicious and lively. I've always been satisfied with their taste.

Yummi

5 stars

I purchased because of the special and I have to say I am pleased I did! Absolutely delicious. Extremely tasty and the base topper is delicious. I have to say I prefer to the well known pizza chain. I will buy again n recommend

The sauce raw taste ruins the Pizza

3 stars

The base is good and the cheese is okay, but the tomato sauce is not tasty at all. It's missing salt, sugar and herbs, it was just like eating blended tomato puree. Tesco - improve the sauce and use one of your toppings and it will upgrade the Pizza.

Poor taste

1 stars

Unfortunately this pizza is awful, I do not lie when my children exclaimed it tasted of sick I had it and then agreed! It was the cheese that was the main issue. Wont buy again only get high quality pizzas now e.g. pizza express when on offer.

it was good!

4 stars

it was good!

Absolutely delicious 🤤

5 stars

Absolutely delicious 🤤

Very tasty and convenient

5 stars

Great tasting pizza it’s always great to have some stocked in the freezer for emergencies because they are extremely convenient.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

