Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G Price Marked

Good value for money. You can always add tomato or mushroom or salami if you wish, but it's fine as it is.
Delicious and great value.
Tasty Pizza!
Good value pizza and very tasty. If you are fussy about you toppings just add whatever you want!
Compared to its price, these pizzas are very delicious and lively. I've always been satisfied with their taste.
Yummi
I purchased because of the special and I have to say I am pleased I did! Absolutely delicious. Extremely tasty and the base topper is delicious. I have to say I prefer to the well known pizza chain. I will buy again n recommend
The sauce raw taste ruins the Pizza
The base is good and the cheese is okay, but the tomato sauce is not tasty at all. It's missing salt, sugar and herbs, it was just like eating blended tomato puree. Tesco - improve the sauce and use one of your toppings and it will upgrade the Pizza.
Poor taste
Unfortunately this pizza is awful, I do not lie when my children exclaimed it tasted of sick I had it and then agreed! It was the cheese that was the main issue. Wont buy again only get high quality pizzas now e.g. pizza express when on offer.
it was good!
Absolutely delicious 🤤
Very tasty and convenient
Great tasting pizza it’s always great to have some stocked in the freezer for emergencies because they are extremely convenient.