Tesco Steak & Onion Lattice Bar 500G

- Energy1562kJ 373kcal19%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 935kJ / 223kcal
Product Description
- Beef steak and onion in gravy wrapped in a puff pastry.
- Flaky pastry filled with tender steak and onion in a rich beef gravy Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you’d make it at home, giving a flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Beef (36%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion (9%), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Beef Stock, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Balsamic vinegar, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil, Paprika.
Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Salt, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.
Balsamic vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a lattice (167g)
|Energy
|935kJ / 223kcal
|1562kJ / 373kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|31.6g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.9g
|Protein
|12.0g
|20.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
