Tesco Melon Finger Tray 80G

Not bad flavour but smelled musky
good quality i use for my self 1 of my five a day
beautiful slices of melon, easy to eat no skin to remove, just soft tasty melon, Only criticism is they should come in bigger packs.
Sell by date
I get annoyed how short the sell by date is... I live alone and need more time to use things. PLEASE SEND A LONG SELL BY DATE GOODS WHEN DEALING WITH SMALL ORDERS....THESE PEOPLE USUALLY LIVE ALONE...