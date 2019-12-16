Violife Original Sliced 200G

Actually tastes like cheese
I have went on a vegan diet 6 weeks ago and have struggled to find anything that resembled cheese. I got this cheese today and it is fantastic texture is creamy and it actually tastes like cheese without a doubt the best vegan cheese I have tried
Great quality
Great
Mild taste, great texture. Really good in sandwiches and on top of burgers. Best I've tried so far.
It has nice taste but I do wish you would also sell the mature version of this it is has a lovely cheesey flavour and I know you would sell a lot of the mature.
Doesnt get boring
So nice that my sister who is not a vegan eats all my cheese. Shame its so expensive. But it is delicious! Don't seem to get bored of it!
Good products 👍
Good taste, maybe a little mild but still tastes like cheese. I always buy this product now. 👍
Violife - The Pinnacle of Non Dairy Cheese
Violife is definitely at the pinnacle of non dairy cheese alternatives. However, this variety is somewhat bland. For those that may not be aware, this brand produces a wide variety of flavours, and almost all the others I have tried are nicer both in flavour and texture - particularly the smoked and mature cheddar varieties. I hope Tesco will consider expanding the range to some flavoured Violife slices and their shredded cheeses too.
it was absolutely revolting I threw it away.
You know you want it
If I could have given this more stars, I would have done so. This is so moreish that I have had to force myself to put it back in the fridge otherwise I would have eaten the whole packet. I have heard some horror stories about vegan cheese but this kills the rumours stone dead.
It's okay
Useful for making a quick sandwich but it lacks any real flavour. Has the slightly rubbery texture of Edam.