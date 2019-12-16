By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Violife Original Sliced 200G

4.5(24)Write a review
Violife Original Sliced 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
  • The Company Applies Certified Systems ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Free from dairy, lactose, soya, gluten and nuts
  • Free from preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher - BK
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) Ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Storage Temperature: +2°C - +8°C.Once opened consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Product of Greece

Number of uses

The packaging contains 10 slices of 20g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arivia S.A.,
  • Block 31,
  • DA 13,
  • Phase B,
  • 57022 Industrial Area of Sindos,
  • Thessaloniki,

Return to

  • Email: info@violifefoods.com
  • violifefoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (20g)***%RI* Per Slice***
Energy 1190kJ /285kcal (14% of RI*)238kJ/57kcal3
Fat 23g4.6g7
- Of which Saturated21g4.2g21
Carbohydrates20g4.0g2
- Of which Sugars 0g0g0
Proteins 0g0g0
Salt2.3g0.5g8
Vitamins%NRV** Per Slice***
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.5µg20%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU Reg 1169/2011---
*** The packaging contains 10 slices of 20g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

24 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually tastes like cheese

5 stars

I have went on a vegan diet 6 weeks ago and have struggled to find anything that resembled cheese. I got this cheese today and it is fantastic texture is creamy and it actually tastes like cheese without a doubt the best vegan cheese I have tried

Great quality

5 stars

Great quality

Great

5 stars

Mild taste, great texture. Really good in sandwiches and on top of burgers. Best I've tried so far.

It has nice taste but I do wish you would also sel

3 stars

It has nice taste but I do wish you would also sell the mature version of this it is has a lovely cheesey flavour and I know you would sell a lot of the mature.

Doesnt get boring

5 stars

So nice that my sister who is not a vegan eats all my cheese. Shame its so expensive. But it is delicious! Don't seem to get bored of it!

Good products 👍

5 stars

Good taste, maybe a little mild but still tastes like cheese. I always buy this product now. 👍

Violife - The Pinnacle of Non Dairy Cheese

4 stars

Violife is definitely at the pinnacle of non dairy cheese alternatives. However, this variety is somewhat bland. For those that may not be aware, this brand produces a wide variety of flavours, and almost all the others I have tried are nicer both in flavour and texture - particularly the smoked and mature cheddar varieties. I hope Tesco will consider expanding the range to some flavoured Violife slices and their shredded cheeses too.

it was absolutely revolting I threw it away.

1 stars

it was absolutely revolting I threw it away.

You know you want it

5 stars

If I could have given this more stars, I would have done so. This is so moreish that I have had to force myself to put it back in the fridge otherwise I would have eaten the whole packet. I have heard some horror stories about vegan cheese but this kills the rumours stone dead.

It's okay

3 stars

Useful for making a quick sandwich but it lacks any real flavour. Has the slightly rubbery texture of Edam.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Quorn Vegan Smoky Ham Free Slice 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 270G

£ 2.15
£0.80/100g

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here