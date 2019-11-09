By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Violife Original Soft Cheese Dairy Alternative 200G

4.5(10)Write a review
Violife Original Soft Cheese Dairy Alternative 200G
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Food Preparation with Coconut Oil
  • The company applies certified systems: ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher - BK
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Starch, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Sea Salt, Thickener: Cellulose, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid (Non Dairy), Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once opened consume within 7 days storage temperature: +2 - +8°C

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arivia S.A.,
  • Block 31,
  • DA 13,
  • Phase B,
  • 57022 Industrial Area of Sindos,
  • Thessaloniki,

Return to

  • E-mail: info@arivia.com
  • violifefoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (30)***%RI* Per Serving***%NRV** Per Serving***
Energy 985kJ/239kcal (12% of RI*)296kJ/72kcal4%
Fat 24g7.2g10%
-Of which Saturates 22g6.6g33%
Carbohydrates 4.7g1.4g1%
-Of which Sugars 0g0g0%
Protein 0.5g0.2g0%
Salt 1g0.3g5%
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.75µg30%
Vitamins----
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU Reg 1169/2011----
***The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g----

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Not such a fake after all...

5 stars

This stuff is fantastic! I love dairy and especially cheese, but can't eat it, and this is a great alternative cream cheese, its creamy and delicious, personally i cant tell the difference. Plus no soya! Fake cream cheese you have won me over. Products like this have made me considering becoming vegan, nice one tesco for stocking such a great range!

Dreadful

1 stars

This is the worst cream cheese alternative I've ever tried. It tastes of coconut and has no tang to it, like a cheese has. In fact I found it a bit sweet. Also it's very expensive. Please bring back Tesco's cream cheese alternative. That was the best of them all.

better than the real thing

5 stars

you wont believe this isn't real dairy cream cheese.. it just may be a tad better

Perfect on a bagel!

4 stars

Tastes so good! Me and my partner loved having this on bagels for our weekend breakfast. It reminds me of the 'Philadelphia Light Cream Cheese' as it doesn't have a strong cheese taste but it is really yummy, just the way I like it, nice and subtle palatable creamy taste. It also has the exact same consistency as normal dairy cream cheese does. Its just a shame about the price as it is expensive compared to normal dairy cream cheese, if it was cheaper I would buy it more frequently so I always had it in the fridge but unfortunately I cant and won't be doing that due to the price.

Excelent Vegan product from an excelent company

5 stars

Everyone who tried this said they would all use product themselves and recomend it to family members with milk allergy or special diets.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

The flavour and texture are really close to the fl

5 stars

The flavour and texture are really close to the flavour and texture of actual cream cheese. You can also use this to make sour cream and chive dip. As someone on a metabolic protein-limited diet, this is a great tool for sandwiches, dips, cheese sauce, even cheesecake.

Soft cheese

4 stars

Its nice, but a tad to salty for me.

this is so lovely and even nicer than real thing

5 stars

oh my word this is just so delicious and did not think I would find such a brilliant alternative being new to Vegan food. The only thing is, because it is so tasty, I go through it in next to no time and as it is a bit more expensive than real cream cheese I need to slow down!

Perfect dairy free alternative

5 stars

Ideal alternative to cream cheese. It also makes a perfect cheesecake. Made from coconut and soya free.

