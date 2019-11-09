Violife Original Soft Cheese Dairy Alternative 200G

Not such a fake after all...
This stuff is fantastic! I love dairy and especially cheese, but can't eat it, and this is a great alternative cream cheese, its creamy and delicious, personally i cant tell the difference. Plus no soya! Fake cream cheese you have won me over. Products like this have made me considering becoming vegan, nice one tesco for stocking such a great range!
Dreadful
This is the worst cream cheese alternative I've ever tried. It tastes of coconut and has no tang to it, like a cheese has. In fact I found it a bit sweet. Also it's very expensive. Please bring back Tesco's cream cheese alternative. That was the best of them all.
better than the real thing
you wont believe this isn't real dairy cream cheese.. it just may be a tad better
Perfect on a bagel!
Tastes so good! Me and my partner loved having this on bagels for our weekend breakfast. It reminds me of the 'Philadelphia Light Cream Cheese' as it doesn't have a strong cheese taste but it is really yummy, just the way I like it, nice and subtle palatable creamy taste. It also has the exact same consistency as normal dairy cream cheese does. Its just a shame about the price as it is expensive compared to normal dairy cream cheese, if it was cheaper I would buy it more frequently so I always had it in the fridge but unfortunately I cant and won't be doing that due to the price.
Excelent Vegan product from an excelent company
Everyone who tried this said they would all use product themselves and recomend it to family members with milk allergy or special diets.
Delicious!
Delicious!
The flavour and texture are really close to the flavour and texture of actual cream cheese. You can also use this to make sour cream and chive dip. As someone on a metabolic protein-limited diet, this is a great tool for sandwiches, dips, cheese sauce, even cheesecake.
Soft cheese
Its nice, but a tad to salty for me.
this is so lovely and even nicer than real thing
oh my word this is just so delicious and did not think I would find such a brilliant alternative being new to Vegan food. The only thing is, because it is so tasty, I go through it in next to no time and as it is a bit more expensive than real cream cheese I need to slow down!
Perfect dairy free alternative
Ideal alternative to cream cheese. It also makes a perfect cheesecake. Made from coconut and soya free.