Dr Salts Muscle Therapy Bath Salts 1Kg

Product Description
- Dead Sea Bath Salts Muscle Therapy with Eucalyptus
- The waters of the Dead Sea have been renowned for their therapeutic benefits since ancient times. With a salt concentration 10 times higher than other ocean water and containing the highest concentration of minerals in the world, it's easy to see why bathing in high quality Dead Sea Salts helps replenish the minerals which are critical to maintaining a healthy body, especially for skin and muscles.
- Bring the therapeutic benefits of the Dead Sea into your own bathroom and recover from the stresses and strains of your day in a way you can physically feel.
- DrSalts+ Muscle Therapy combines 100% Dead Sea Salts with a revitalising blend of Eucalyptus and Rosemary essential oils to soothe muscle aches and pains - the perfect recovery after a hard day. Packed full of natural minerals including Magnesium, Sodium, Potassium and Bromides, soak, unwind and experience multiple therapeutic benefits including:
- Soothes muscle aches and pains
- Eases strains and stiffness
- Rejuvenates body and senses
- Flushes away toxins
- Helps to balance the skin's natural moisture levels
- Typical Chemical Composition / % of Dead Sea Salt
- Magnesium Chloride (MgCl2) 31.0 - 35.0
- Potassium Chloride (KCl) 20 - 30
- Sodium Chloride (NaCl) 0 - 0.5
- Bromide (Br-) 0.3 - 0.6
- Sulfates (SO4) 0.05 - 0.2
- Water of Crystallization 32.0 - 40.0
- Insolubles 0 - 1.0
- For recovery after a hard day
- Made with 100% dead sea salts
- Premium grade salts with high levels of magnesium
- Sourced and cleansed using a natural cleaning process
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Maris Sal, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Store sealed in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: For a bath, add two handfuls of salt to a warm bath. For concentrated use (for severely aching muscles), add half the contents of this pack. Soak for 20 minutes before rinsing.
- For soothing areas of muscle pain, add one handful of salt into a cup of hot water and cool the solution in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Apply to the affected area and leave to soak in.
Warnings
- Warning: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Should this occur rinse immediately with water. Do not use on broken skin. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, seek advice of a healthcare professional before use. Keep out of reach of children. Due to the high concentration of natural minerals and oils, product may vary from time to time and from batch to batch. This does not affect the quality or safety of the product.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
