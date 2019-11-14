By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Gorgonzola Piccante 175G

£ 2.25
£12.86/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy392kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1305kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Gorgonzola PDO, full fat soft blue veined cheese made from cows milk.
  • Aut. Consorzio Gorgonzola N° 911201
  • A sharp, spicy cheese traditionally made in the heart of Northern Italy.
  • Strength - 4
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy within PDO area

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on this cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1305kJ / 315kcal392kJ / 95kcal
Fat27.0g8.1g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on this cheese is not edible.

Can't get enough of this! So flavoursome and punch

5 stars

Can't get enough of this! So flavoursome and punchy.

