Spontex Microfibre Pads 3 Pack

Write a review
Spontex Microfibre Pads 3 Pack
Product Description

  • 3 Microfibre Pads
  • Super absorbent microfibre pads.
  • Efficient with just water.
  • Removes 99% of bacteria.
  • Machine washable 500 times.
  • Removes dirt, grease and dust with ease.
  • Spontex Microfibre Pads with their sponge centre are ultra absorbent and remove dirt and grease with ease. Efficient with just water, so no need for chemicals! These versatile and brightly coloured pads can be used, either dry or damp, all around the house for different tasks.
  • Did you know? Spontex Microfibre cloths are made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface are greatly increased compared to non microfibre cloths. This means that each cloth has extraordinary cleaning power that eliminates 99% of bacteria. Being efficient with just water and no need for detergent, the cloths are ecological too. What's more, these microfibre cloths are so hard wearing, they can be washed in the washing machine 500 times and more! Cloth size: 17 x 20cm. Composition: 85% polyester, 15% polyamide. Assorted colours, mixed pack.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2016. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable up to 40°C with similar colours as colours may run. Do not use fabric softener and do not tumble dry. Cloth colours may run or stain so test on an inconspicuous area of the surface to be cleaned before using. Do not bleach, iron or dry clean.

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, please keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • GUARANTEED QUALITY
  • SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

3 x Microfibre Cloths

Safety information



To avoid suffocation, please keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

Excellent product

5 stars

It is extremely useful for both kitchen & bathroom.

