Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin 70Cl

Write a review
Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • Follow our journey on
  • Facebook/OpihrGin or Twitter @OpihrGin
  • Opihr Gin is taking you on the journey along the Ancient Spice Route with hand-picked exotic botanicals such as cubeb berries from Malaysia, coriander from Morocco and cardamom from India.
  • Opihr pronounced {o-peer}
  • Opihr is a legendary region famed for its wealth and riches which prospered during the reign of King Solomon. The King regularly received cargoes of gold, silver and spices from Opihr and whilst its exact location remains a mystery, it is thought to have been in the Orient along the Ancient Spice Route.
  • Exotic botanicals from along the Ancient Spice Route
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Appearance: A clear, bright liquid. Nose: A bold intense oriental spiced gin; smooth soft perfume notes, warm earthy spice background note balanced with a sharp burst of citrus from the spices and fruit peels. Taste: A very smooth, rounded London dry gin, soft camphor, some sweetness and oriental spices which creates a warm mouth feel that lingers but does not increase in intensity. Aftertaste: Long length with a soft cracked black pepper and spice finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Opihr Gin & Ginger
  • 50ml Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin
  • Add cubed ice
  • Top with premium Ginger Ale
  • Garnish with ginger and chilli (optional)
  • Opihr G&T with a twist of orange
  • 50ml Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin
  • Add cubed ice
  • Top with premium Indian tonic
  • Garnish with a fresh slice of orange
  • Opihr Red Snapper
  • 50ml Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin
  • Tomato juice
  • 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 dashes Tabasco sauce
  • Squeeze of lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • Fill a tall glass with ice, add your Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Top with tomato juice & garnish with a stick of celery.

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • WA3 6PH.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • WA3 6PH.
  • www.opihr.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Lovely Bottle

5 stars

Very nice simple flavors not over complicated like some modern Gins, perfect with Ice and an old fashioned Indian Tonic.Oh the bottle looks beautiful on my shelf aswell.

