Grape Nuts 580G

Grape Nuts 580G
£ 3.30
£0.57/100g
Each 45g serving contains
  • Energy675kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517 kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Wheat and Malted Barley Cereal
  • Visit our website www.grapenuts.co.uk for more information & healthy recipes
  • For great recipe ideas, visit grapenuts.co.uk
  • Power-packed nutrition*
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • *Power-packed nutrition for your action-packed day. Eating right and staying active requires discipline but the rewards, like better health, energy and confidence are worth the effort!
  • Just one serving offers:
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour (89%), Malted Barley Flour (9%), Salt, Dried Yeast, Iron, Niacin, Zinc, Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Number of uses

Serving Size 45g, Approx. 12 servings per pack

Distributor address

  • The Brands House,
  • Brands Direct Ltd,
  • Kings Road,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 1HA.

Net Contents

580g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 45g Serving
Energy 1517 kJ675 kJ
-359 kcal160 kcal
Fat (g)2.10.9
of which Saturates (g)0.402
Carbohydrate (g)6830
of which Sugars (g)8.63.9
Fibre (g)125.8
Protein (g)115.0
Salt (g)1.040.5
Vitamins and MineralsRIRI
Iron 27.9mg 199%12.5mg 89%
Thiamin (B1) 0.83mg 75%0.37mg 33%
Niacin 12.4mg 77%5.5mg 34%
Vitamin B6 2.34mg 167%1mg 75%
Folic Acid 372.41µg 186%167µg 83%
Phosphorus 418.49mg 59%188mg 26%
Magnesium 95.72mg 25%43mg 11%
Zinc 5.69mg 56%2.56mg 25%
RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)--

