Grape Nuts 580G

- Energy675kJ 160kcal8%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517 kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy Wheat and Malted Barley Cereal
- Power-packed nutrition*
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- *Power-packed nutrition for your action-packed day. Eating right and staying active requires discipline but the rewards, like better health, energy and confidence are worth the effort!
- Just one serving offers:
- Source of protein, high fibre, low fat and low saturated fat
- Contains whole grain
- Low fat and low saturated fat
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Fortified with 6 vitamins & minerals
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 580g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat Flour (89%), Malted Barley Flour (9%), Salt, Dried Yeast, Iron, Niacin, Zinc, Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see top of pack
Produce of
Produced in the USA
Number of uses
Serving Size 45g, Approx. 12 servings per pack
Distributor address
- The Brands House,
- Brands Direct Ltd,
- Kings Road,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 1HA.
Return to
Net Contents
580g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 45g Serving
|Energy
|1517 kJ
|675 kJ
|-
|359 kcal
|160 kcal
|Fat (g)
|2.1
|0.9
|of which Saturates (g)
|0.4
|02
|Carbohydrate (g)
|68
|30
|of which Sugars (g)
|8.6
|3.9
|Fibre (g)
|12
|5.8
|Protein (g)
|11
|5.0
|Salt (g)
|1.04
|0.5
|Vitamins and Minerals
|RI
|RI
|Iron
|27.9mg 199%
|12.5mg 89%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.83mg 75%
|0.37mg 33%
|Niacin
|12.4mg 77%
|5.5mg 34%
|Vitamin B6
|2.34mg 167%
|1mg 75%
|Folic Acid
|372.41µg 186%
|167µg 83%
|Phosphorus
|418.49mg 59%
|188mg 26%
|Magnesium
|95.72mg 25%
|43mg 11%
|Zinc
|5.69mg 56%
|2.56mg 25%
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)
|-
|-
