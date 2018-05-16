Deep Heat Max Strength 35G

Product Description
- Max Strength is a non greasy pain relief cream.
- Methyl salicylate & menthol
- Dual Action
- Targeted, warming relief at the site of pain
- Pain Relief
- Deep Heat Max Strength for targeted pain relief. Contains more than double the amount of the aspirin-like drug, methyl salicylate, compared to Deep Heat Heat Rub.
- Heat
- Deep Heat Max Strength contains warming ingredients that increase blood flow and provide soothing pain relief.
- Recommended for the relief of muscular pains and stiffness including rheumatic pain, back pain, sciatica, fibrositis, bruises and sprains.
- Effective relief from muscular & rheumatic aches & pains
- Pain relief plus heat
- Rub on relief
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: Methyl Salicylate: 30.00% w/w menthol: 8.00% w/w, Also contains: Sorbitan Stearate, Polyoxyethylene Hexadecyl Ether, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Poloxamer 407, Dowicil 200, Water
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Use this medicine only on your skin. For adults (including the elderly) and children over 5 years. Gently massage a thin layer of Deep Heat Max Strength into the affected area until the cream is rubbed in. Apply to the skin 2-3 times daily and wash hands immediately after use. Can be used before and after exercise.
Warnings
- Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or painkillers such as aspirin, ibuprofen and other NSAIDs. Not to be used on children under 5 years of age. Consult your doctor before use if you are pregnant, breast feeding, asthmatic or on any prescribed medicines.
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder and manufacturer:
- The Mentholatum Co. Ltd.,
- East Kilbride,
- G74 5PE.
- Scotland,
- UK.
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
35g ℮
Safety information
Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or painkillers such as aspirin, ibuprofen and other NSAIDs. Not to be used on children under 5 years of age. Consult your doctor before use if you are pregnant, breast feeding, asthmatic or on any prescribed medicines. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
