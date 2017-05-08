Marvel Avengers Candy Sticks 18G
Offer
Product Description
- Compressed Candy Sticks
- Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels, Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers
- Serving per package: approximately 10. Serving size: 1.8g (piece).
- Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics
- Serving per package: approximately 12. Serving size: 1.5g Candy Stick
- Tattoos made in the United States of America. Candy sticks made in Colombia
- One tattoo per pack
- Tattoo content will vary.
- Pack size: 18g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Carefully made in Colombia
Warnings
- Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels, Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics
- WARNING! NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE. PLEASE RETAIN PACKAGING FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
- Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers
- WARNING. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended. Recommended age 3+. The tattoo is intended for external use only and should not be ingested. Do not us on sensitive skin. May cause allergic reaction. If skin sensitivity occurs, seek immediate medical attention. Please retain packaging for future reference.
Name and address
- The GCCC,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF.
Return to
- The GCCC,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF.
- Tel. +44 (0)845 873 5733
- hotwheels.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
18g ℮
Safety information
Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels, Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics WARNING! NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE. PLEASE RETAIN PACKAGING FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers WARNING. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended. Recommended age 3+. The tattoo is intended for external use only and should not be ingested. Do not us on sensitive skin. May cause allergic reaction. If skin sensitivity occurs, seek immediate medical attention. Please retain packaging for future reference.
- Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers 18 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Flavouring
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before: see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1651 kJ/389kcal Fat 0.1g of which saturates Trace Carbohydrate 95.8g of which sugars 69.9g Protein 0.9g Salt 0.06g
- Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers 18 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Flavouring
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before: see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1651 kJ/389kcal Fat 0.1g of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrate 96g of which sugars 70g Protein 0.9g Salt 0.06g
- Compressed Candy Sticks Hot Wheels 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks DC Comics 18g
- Compressed Candy Sticks Transformers 18 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Flavouring
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before: see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1651 kJ/389kcal Fat 0.1g of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrate 96g of which sugars 70g Protein 0.9g Salt 0.06g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019