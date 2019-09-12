By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

3(5)
£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Each pack (80g)
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple.
  • Sweet & Juicy.
  • Sweet & Juicy.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy190kJ / 45kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.8g7.8g
Sugars9.8g7.8g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

What a waste!

2 stars

Two fingers of pineapple! what a joke.

Far too sharp original fruit needs ripening.

2 stars

Far too sharp original fruit needs ripening.

good in every respect.

5 stars

very good quality. One of my five a day and very taste. So much better now that it's packed in rigid plastic - no juice spills.

Always get ones which are due to go out of date th

1 stars

Always get ones which are due to go out of date the next day, not good. Waste of money.

It is very refreshing as a fruit snack as a desser

5 stars

It is very refreshing as a fruit snack as a dessert but last delivery they were all due to be eaten on the date of delivery. In future please make sure the snacks are at least three days includinf my date of delivery

