Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

What a waste!
Two fingers of pineapple! what a joke.
Far too sharp original fruit needs ripening.
good in every respect.
very good quality. One of my five a day and very taste. So much better now that it's packed in rigid plastic - no juice spills.
Always get ones which are due to go out of date th
Always get ones which are due to go out of date the next day, not good. Waste of money.
It is very refreshing as a fruit snack as a desser
It is very refreshing as a fruit snack as a dessert but last delivery they were all due to be eaten on the date of delivery. In future please make sure the snacks are at least three days includinf my date of delivery