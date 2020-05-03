By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Minced Steak & Onion Shortcrust Pie 200G

Tesco Minced Steak & Onion Shortcrust Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

New

Each pack
  • Energy2355kJ 564kcal
    28%
  • Fat32.9g
    47%
  • Saturates13.9g
    70%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with minced beef steak and onions in gravy.
  • Crumbly pastry filled with minced steak and onion in a rich beef gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is the deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp golden finish.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Onion (9%), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Beef Stock [Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Salt, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil], Black Treacle, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Made using British beef

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (200g)
Energy1177kJ / 282kcal2355kJ / 564kcal
Fat16.5g32.9g
Saturates6.9g13.9g
Carbohydrate23.1g46.1g
Sugars2.0g4.1g
Fibre1.4g2.7g
Protein9.7g19.4g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Great quality pie

4 stars

This is exactly how a pie should be. Great pastry, solid enough to pick up. Plenty of filling with no gristle. One of my favourite pies.

Not a nice experience - could do (a lot) better!

2 stars

I like to have a couple of pies available ready to take to work for an easy lunch. Pop in the oven (not microwave) and get a tasty hot snack meal.. oops not today! Pastry was not nice. Dry and rather like cardboard with no flavour or particular texture. Left my mouth dry and I needed a drink. Filling - reasonable quantity and no overloaded with mushy gravy like some pies. Not overly seasoned (but i added a little extra) which is better than some which load in salt and other strong flavours to compensate for cheap cuts of meat. Will I buy again - oh no. At best I would describe lunch today as 'fuel' and certainly not 'satisfying'. I wouldn't go as far as only giving one star because I did manage to finish eating it, but Tesco, you have failed with this one.

dissapointed!

1 stars

chopped up gristle, no meat whatso ever, I was looking forward to this after work, my husband had one too he got a little meat but mainly gristle, been left very disappointed.

Tesco Minced Steak And Onion Shortcrust Pie 200G

4 stars

This has been on my favs list for ages and its been listed as not currently available for ages. If you haven't got it why keep it there.

