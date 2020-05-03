Tesco Minced Steak & Onion Shortcrust Pie 200G

Great quality pie
This is exactly how a pie should be. Great pastry, solid enough to pick up. Plenty of filling with no gristle. One of my favourite pies.
Not a nice experience - could do (a lot) better!
I like to have a couple of pies available ready to take to work for an easy lunch. Pop in the oven (not microwave) and get a tasty hot snack meal.. oops not today! Pastry was not nice. Dry and rather like cardboard with no flavour or particular texture. Left my mouth dry and I needed a drink. Filling - reasonable quantity and no overloaded with mushy gravy like some pies. Not overly seasoned (but i added a little extra) which is better than some which load in salt and other strong flavours to compensate for cheap cuts of meat. Will I buy again - oh no. At best I would describe lunch today as 'fuel' and certainly not 'satisfying'. I wouldn't go as far as only giving one star because I did manage to finish eating it, but Tesco, you have failed with this one.
dissapointed!
chopped up gristle, no meat whatso ever, I was looking forward to this after work, my husband had one too he got a little meat but mainly gristle, been left very disappointed.
Tesco Minced Steak And Onion Shortcrust Pie 200G
This has been on my favs list for ages and its been listed as not currently available for ages. If you haven't got it why keep it there.