Tesco Finest Sloe Gin 70Cl

Best Sloe Gin You Can Buy!!
This Sloe Gin is the best I have ever tried, it's really nice straight with ice or mixed with a good helping of tonic and ice in the summer as a refreshing Gin.
Brilliant value for money gin
Amazing! What a fantastic sloe gin. Not too sweet, it has a warm, rich flavour with a nice added touch of real whole sloes in the bottle. An extremely good sloe gin at a competitive price. Well done Tesco!
It has such a lovely flavour. I used it as a drink and I would certainly buy it again