By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sloe Gin 70Cl

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sloe Gin 70Cl
£ 17.45
£24.93/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy265kJ 64kcal
    -%
  • Fat0g
    -%
  • Sugars5.3g
    -%
  • Salt<0.01g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1062kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Sloe Gin with whole sloe berries
  • Sloe Gin alc. 29% vol. Infused with whole sloe berries, rich and fruity with hints of cherry and almond. Simply add a generous dash of finest* Sloe Gin to a flute glass of finest* fizz.
  • Infused with sloes, rich and fruity with hints of cherry and almond.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Country

France

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best enjoyed within 1 year of opening.

Produce of

Produced in France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

28 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains whole sloe berries, please take care when serving.We recommend pouring through a strainer to remove any unwanted natural fruit particles.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy1062kJ / 254kcal265kJ / 64kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains whole sloe berries, please take care when serving.We recommend pouring through a strainer to remove any unwanted natural fruit particles.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Sloe Gin You Can Buy!!

5 stars

This Sloe Gin is the best I have ever tried, it's really nice straight with ice or mixed with a good helping of tonic and ice in the summer as a refreshing Gin.

Brilliant value for money gin

5 stars

Amazing! What a fantastic sloe gin. Not too sweet, it has a warm, rich flavour with a nice added touch of real whole sloes in the bottle. An extremely good sloe gin at a competitive price. Well done Tesco!

It has such a lovely flavour. I used it as a drin

5 stars

It has such a lovely flavour. I used it as a drink and I would certainly buy it again

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here