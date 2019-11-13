Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 200G

Great value for a really tasty well prepared pie
Great quality - ample tender meat with lots of delicious juicy rich gravy. beautiful light crisp pastry. Plenty for an individual serving for even the heartiest eater. Quick cook in 25 mins. great flavour and great price.
Rubbish
I purchased this pie with high expectations and upon cooking it I cut into the pie to find a huge void with 3 small pieces of meat inside covered by a thin gravy, the only good part was the pastry. This pie is of such poor quality I would not bother again if they were giving them away as it is more effort to cook it than it is worth.
Even the dog didn’t want it
Horrible rock hard meat, took one bite and gave it the dog. Even he didn’t want it.
Air pie - just a few bits of meat and a little gravy. Total waste of money.
Horrible hot and spicy pie
Looked good and I was looking forward to a Steak pie with shortcrust pastry what was on the small print was the steak was cooked with chilli powder and the gravy made with tarragon making the pie only fit for the bin
hardly any meat
this is slightly better than the chicken pie , very little meat , will not be buying again
Great filling but pastry was like tasteless cardboard
Fabulous pie
These pies are absolutely delicious. The pastry is light and dry, it had crunch and is as good as home made. The filling is tasty with plenty of steak and lots of lovely gravy. I would say this is the best ready made pie on the market.
Disapointed with taste of finest steak pie
The pie looked and cooked good, the pasty was very good, but we did not like the taste / flavor of the meat or gravy it was in. there was plenty of meat in the pie it looked nice but the taste was not there.
not great but o k
I buy these as on my own but would like more meat in them