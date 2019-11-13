By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 200G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2329kJ 557kcal
    28%
  • Fat30.8g
    44%
  • Saturates13.2g
    66%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with chunks of beef steak in gravy.
  • For more information, please visit out website at tescoplc.com.
  • Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak in a rich beef gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Shortcrust pastry
  • Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak in a rich beef gravy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Beef (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Beef Stock, Black Treacle, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (200g)
Energy1165kJ / 279kcal2329kJ / 557kcal
Fat15.4g30.8g
Saturates6.6g13.2g
Carbohydrate22.6g45.1g
Sugars1.6g3.3g
Fibre1.5g2.9g
Protein11.7g23.5g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value for a really tasty well prepared pie

4 stars

Great quality - ample tender meat with lots of delicious juicy rich gravy. beautiful light crisp pastry. Plenty for an individual serving for even the heartiest eater. Quick cook in 25 mins. great flavour and great price.

Rubbish

1 stars

I purchased this pie with high expectations and upon cooking it I cut into the pie to find a huge void with 3 small pieces of meat inside covered by a thin gravy, the only good part was the pastry. This pie is of such poor quality I would not bother again if they were giving them away as it is more effort to cook it than it is worth.

Even the dog didn’t want it

1 stars

Horrible rock hard meat, took one bite and gave it the dog. Even he didn’t want it.

Air pie - just a few bits of meat and a little gra

2 stars

Air pie - just a few bits of meat and a little gravy. Total waste of money.

Horrible hot and spicy pie

1 stars

Looked good and I was looking forward to a Steak pie with shortcrust pastry what was on the small print was the steak was cooked with chilli powder and the gravy made with tarragon making the pie only fit for the bin

hardly any meat

2 stars

this is slightly better than the chicken pie , very little meat , will not be buying again

Great filling but pastry was like tasteless cardbo

2 stars

Great filling but pastry was like tasteless cardboard

Fabulous pie

5 stars

These pies are absolutely delicious. The pastry is light and dry, it had crunch and is as good as home made. The filling is tasty with plenty of steak and lots of lovely gravy. I would say this is the best ready made pie on the market.

Disapointed with taste of finest steak pie

2 stars

The pie looked and cooked good, the pasty was very good, but we did not like the taste / flavor of the meat or gravy it was in. there was plenty of meat in the pie it looked nice but the taste was not there.

not great but o k

4 stars

I buy these as on my own but would like more meat in them

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

