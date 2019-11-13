By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pie 200G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2097kJ 501kcal
    25%
  • Fat25.4g
    36%
  • Saturates11.6g
    58%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chunks of beef steak in ale gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Puff Pastry Steak & Ale Pie. Flaky pastry filled with tender steak in a rich Cornish ale gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you’d make it at home, giving a flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Flaky pastry filled with tender steak in a rich Cornish ale gravy.
  • Puff pastry
  • Flaky pastry filled with tender steak in a rich Cornish ale gravy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Beef (37%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ale (Barley) (12%), Palm Oil, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Beef Stock, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Black Treacle, Balsamic Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (200g)
Energy1049kJ / 251kcal2097kJ / 501kcal
Fat12.7g25.4g
Saturates5.8g11.6g
Carbohydrate21.5g43.0g
Sugars1.7g3.3g
Fibre1.6g3.1g
Protein11.8g23.6g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldn’t feed this to my dog.....

1 stars

Yeah I hate it.... Wouldn’t feed this to my dog. Not possible to leave zero stars. Wouldn’t normally buy shop bought pies but circumstances meant we needed to buy a quick Sunday family dinner and this was what was available in the shop. These are the worst pies I’ve ever come across. In fact, probably one of the worst convenience foods I’ve ever come across. They shouldn’t be allowed on the shelf. 4 tiny bits of chewy “meat” inside a tasteless “pastry” case. I have no idea how anyone thinks this constitutes food. Can’t believe you big wigs at Tesco can allow this rubbish (for want of a more stronger adjective) to be sold to human beings. Absolutely disgraceful....

Bought two for my wife and me as we love stake & a

1 stars

Bought two for my wife and me as we love stake & ale pie I am 53 years old and have eaten a lot of stake & ale pie. we have to say these have to be the worst pies we have even eaten or not eaten because they went to the bin, very little meat no gravy and so dry they where impossible to eat.

Don't but it

2 stars

Filling adequate in quantity but indifferent in flavour. The pastry is a disgrace. Hard and tough. I wouldn't buy this again.

Air pie - just a couple of bits of meat and some g

2 stars

Air pie - just a couple of bits of meat and some gravy. What a waste of money.

No filling and tasteless

1 stars

Not worth buying, very little filling, the picture is completely misleading. The filling that was there was tasteless. Would never recommend

buy them

5 stars

good and plenty for one

Do not buy.

1 stars

Worst meat pie ever. Devoid of any sort of taste, no seasoning, with gristly meat and unpleasant soggy pastry.

Not good opened my pie and only two small pieces o

1 stars

Not good opened my pie and only two small pieces of meat inside. should be called gravy pie. very disappointed.

Will not buy again

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless Each pie had about 3 small pieces of meat

Not as expected from packaging!

1 stars

Bought 2 of these for our tea and was looking forward to eating it. The minced steak did not resemble minced steak at all, there wasn't much of it either and there was gristle in it, I have yet to taste any onion and the gravy was not as described on the packaging. Wasn't impressed with the pastry either!!!! Certainly wouldn't recommend or buy again!!!!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

