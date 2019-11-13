Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pie 200G

Wouldn’t feed this to my dog.....
Yeah I hate it.... Wouldn’t feed this to my dog. Not possible to leave zero stars. Wouldn’t normally buy shop bought pies but circumstances meant we needed to buy a quick Sunday family dinner and this was what was available in the shop. These are the worst pies I’ve ever come across. In fact, probably one of the worst convenience foods I’ve ever come across. They shouldn’t be allowed on the shelf. 4 tiny bits of chewy “meat” inside a tasteless “pastry” case. I have no idea how anyone thinks this constitutes food. Can’t believe you big wigs at Tesco can allow this rubbish (for want of a more stronger adjective) to be sold to human beings. Absolutely disgraceful....
Bought two for my wife and me as we love stake & a
Bought two for my wife and me as we love stake & ale pie I am 53 years old and have eaten a lot of stake & ale pie. we have to say these have to be the worst pies we have even eaten or not eaten because they went to the bin, very little meat no gravy and so dry they where impossible to eat.
Don't but it
Filling adequate in quantity but indifferent in flavour. The pastry is a disgrace. Hard and tough. I wouldn't buy this again.
Air pie - just a couple of bits of meat and some g
Air pie - just a couple of bits of meat and some gravy. What a waste of money.
No filling and tasteless
Not worth buying, very little filling, the picture is completely misleading. The filling that was there was tasteless. Would never recommend
buy them
good and plenty for one
Do not buy.
Worst meat pie ever. Devoid of any sort of taste, no seasoning, with gristly meat and unpleasant soggy pastry.
Not good opened my pie and only two small pieces o
Not good opened my pie and only two small pieces of meat inside. should be called gravy pie. very disappointed.
Will not buy again
Absolutely tasteless Each pie had about 3 small pieces of meat
Not as expected from packaging!
Bought 2 of these for our tea and was looking forward to eating it. The minced steak did not resemble minced steak at all, there wasn't much of it either and there was gristle in it, I have yet to taste any onion and the gravy was not as described on the packaging. Wasn't impressed with the pastry either!!!! Certainly wouldn't recommend or buy again!!!!