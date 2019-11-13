By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pie 200G

Tesco Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

  • Energy2044kJ 489kcal
    24%
  • Fat26.2g
    37%
  • Saturates11.0g
    55%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1022kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with chunks of chicken in gravy.
  • For more information, please visit out website at tescoplc.com
  • British Chicken Crumbly pastry filled with succulent chicken in lightly seasoned gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is the deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Shortcrust pastry
  • Crumbly pastry filled with succulent chicken in lightly seasoned gravy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken (24%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicken Stock, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar, Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Bay.

Chicken Stock contains: Chicken Skin, Water, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Chicken, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (200g)
Energy1022kJ / 245kcal2044kJ / 489kcal
Fat13.1g26.2g
Saturates5.5g11.0g
Carbohydrate22.4g44.9g
Sugars2.0g4.0g
Fibre1.7g3.4g
Protein8.4g16.8g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Not much chicken in a chicken pie -1 piece

1 stars

This pie was rubbish - it had one tiny piece of chicken in the whole pie - plenty of gravy in the fatty pastry. Not a good product - I will not buy it again.

Good if you don't want chicken in your chicken pie

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. This is basically a shortcrust pastry filled mostly with gravy and a tiny amount of chicken. Would never buy again.

I wouldn't buy this again

2 stars

Very disappointing pastry hard, tough and difficult to cut.

Poor meat content.

1 stars

I was disappointed had mostly gravy inside the pie and was hard put to find tiny pieces of chicken which did not add up to anything other than maybe one whole cube.

The flavour was fine however my husband counted th

3 stars

The flavour was fine however my husband counted three small pieces of chicken in the entire pie, not at all like the picture.

bought 3 large pies. had to search for chicken in

2 stars

bought 3 large pies. had to search for chicken in them. won't be buying them again. Steak one was ok.

lacks chicken

1 stars

this pie contained 4 peanut sized pieces of chicken and all the rest gravy .will not be buying again

Awful

1 stars

Awful and tasteless. A chicken pie without the chicken. Should be called gravy pie.

Having used tesco for years I must say very surpri

1 stars

Having used tesco for years I must say very surprised with this product the pastry was great however the filling (packed with chicken) two tiny peaces of chicken what a disaster/poor excuse for a pye filling

Tasted nice, would have been better if it had any

1 stars

Tasted nice, would have been better if it had any chicken in it.

