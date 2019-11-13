Tesco Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pie 200G

Not much chicken in a chicken pie -1 piece
This pie was rubbish - it had one tiny piece of chicken in the whole pie - plenty of gravy in the fatty pastry. Not a good product - I will not buy it again.
Good if you don't want chicken in your chicken pie
Absolutely disgusting. This is basically a shortcrust pastry filled mostly with gravy and a tiny amount of chicken. Would never buy again.
I wouldn't buy this again
Very disappointing pastry hard, tough and difficult to cut.
Poor meat content.
I was disappointed had mostly gravy inside the pie and was hard put to find tiny pieces of chicken which did not add up to anything other than maybe one whole cube.
The flavour was fine however my husband counted three small pieces of chicken in the entire pie, not at all like the picture.
bought 3 large pies. had to search for chicken in them. won't be buying them again. Steak one was ok.
lacks chicken
this pie contained 4 peanut sized pieces of chicken and all the rest gravy .will not be buying again
Awful
Awful and tasteless. A chicken pie without the chicken. Should be called gravy pie.
Having used tesco for years I must say very surprised with this product the pastry was great however the filling (packed with chicken) two tiny peaces of chicken what a disaster/poor excuse for a pye filling
Tasted nice, would have been better if it had any chicken in it.