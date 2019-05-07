By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Crunchie Rocks 110G

2(1)Write a review
Cadbury Crunchie Rocks 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 24 g contains
  • Energy482 kJ 115 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.6 g
    13%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt0.15 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2008 kJ

Product Description

  • Clusters of milk chocolate with cornflakes (16 %) and honeycombed pieces (16 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Crispy Crunchie honeycomb pieces and golden cornflakes tumbled in Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Ideal for sharing with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maize, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 pieces (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2008 kJ482 kJ8400 kJ
-478 kcal115 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 19 g4.6 g70 g
of which Saturates 11 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 71 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars 55 g13 g90 g
Fibre 2.0 g0.5 g-
Protein 4.7 g1.1 g50 g
Salt 0.61 g0.15 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality was good - if you like cornflakes! I saw "

2 stars

Quality was good - if you like cornflakes! I saw "Crunchie" and thought "honeycomb"...........

