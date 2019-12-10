Laphroaig Select Malt Whisky 70Cl - Smoky

Slante-a sheer delight
Intense,smoky,peaty,complex-a whisky to be slowly savoured and enjoyed an absolute gem
Buyers beware...., Laphroaig is not for beginners!
A superlative, award winning whiskey. For connoisseurs of the finer things in life only. Not for beginners! This complex drink, takes time to evaluate and appreciate the nuances of flavour contained within. Well worth the effort, and, offered at a great price.
one man's meat is another man's poison
If you like clean fresh tasting whisky,Whisky with a nice fruity flavour & no after taste THIS IS NOT FOR YOU! If you like Extremely peated, Extremely smokey whiskys you will love it.
Not MY Selection in future
I had expected a well peated Single Malt, since it was a Laphroaig, BUT this was not even a pleasant Islay Malt. It was so poor I felt no pang of conscience in adding Ginger Ale to it to help it over the tongue. I would never SELECT this again, discounted or not.
Classic Islay
Infamously smokiest peatiest quintessential Islay whisky with oodles of iodine and sea-spray. Not one for the novice, you need to build up to this over time but you'll be hooked!