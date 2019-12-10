By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laphroaig Select Malt Whisky 70Cl - Smoky

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 23.00
£32.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • To find our more about Laphroaig visit: www.laphroaig.com
  • This special Laphroaig is created from carefully selected casks of each of our key styles, stretching back in time - with one notable addition. The heart of the spirit is drawn from a final maturation in new American Oak casks, rarely used for Scotch Whisky maturation. Six months of this maturation takes place in the highest, warmest reaches of our warehouses during the Scottish summer.
  • With spirit selected by our master distiller from Quarter Cask, our PX Cask and Triple Wood (European Oak casks), it represents a subtle blending of peat, oak and sweetness.
  • Bottled at natural colour, the result is an exquisite Laphroaig with our trademark 'peat reek' matched by an additional layer of complexity and depth brought about by the fusion of the maturation styles and different oaks, which we hope will surprise and delight you.

By Appointment to HRH the Prince of Wales, Distiller and Supplier of Single Malt Scotch Whisky, D. Johnston & Co., (Laphroaig) Isle of Islay

  • The most richly flavoured of all Scotch whiskies
  • Created from hand selected oak casks for perfect balance and flavour
  • Distilled on the remote island of Islay off the west coast of Scotland
  • Pack size: 70cl

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and Bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • D. Johnston & Co.,
  • Laphroaig Distillery,
  • Isle of Islay.

Return to

  • Maxxium UK Ltd,
  • Maxxium House,
  • Castle Business Park,
  • Stirling,
  • FK9 4RT.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Slante-a sheer delight

5 stars

Intense,smoky,peaty,complex-a whisky to be slowly savoured and enjoyed an absolute gem

Buyers beware...., Laphroaig is not for beginners!

5 stars

A superlative, award winning whiskey. For connoisseurs of the finer things in life only. Not for beginners! This complex drink, takes time to evaluate and appreciate the nuances of flavour contained within. Well worth the effort, and, offered at a great price.

one man's meat is another man's poison

1 stars

If you like clean fresh tasting whisky,Whisky with a nice fruity flavour & no after taste THIS IS NOT FOR YOU! If you like Extremely peated, Extremely smokey whiskys you will love it.

Not MY Selection in future

1 stars

I had expected a well peated Single Malt, since it was a Laphroaig, BUT this was not even a pleasant Islay Malt. It was so poor I felt no pang of conscience in adding Ginger Ale to it to help it over the tongue. I would never SELECT this again, discounted or not.

Classic Islay

5 stars

Infamously smokiest peatiest quintessential Islay whisky with oodles of iodine and sea-spray. Not one for the novice, you need to build up to this over time but you'll be hooked!

