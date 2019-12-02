By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Toad In The Hole 340G

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Toad In The Hole 340G
£ 2.50
£0.74/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1790kJ 429kcal
    21%
  • Fat24.6g
    35%
  • Saturates9.3g
    47%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Oven baked pork sausages in a Yorkshire pudding.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit realfood.tesco.com.
  • Juicy pork sausages baked in a crispy beef dripping Yorkshire pudding. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  Classic kitchen
  • Classic kitchen
  • Juicy pork sausages baked in a crispy beef dripping Yorkshire pudding
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Sausage (52%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Beef Dripping (2%), Wheat Protein, Salt, Pork Sausage contains: Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Ginger, Nutmeg, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Filled into U.K. or non-U.K. Beef Collagen casings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C / Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge.
  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.
  • Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g**)
Energy1119kJ / 268kcal1790kJ / 429kcal
Fat15.4g24.6g
Saturates5.8g9.3g
Carbohydrate19.0g30.4g
Sugars1.8g2.9g
Fibre2.4g3.9g
Protein12.2g19.5g
Salt1.1g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 340g typically weighs 320g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't now I had defrost it before I cooked it!!!

1 stars

Don't now I had defrost it before I cooked it!!!

No taste

1 stars

Bad quality sausages...Completely tasteless

VILE

1 stars

HORRIBLE. The batter around and in between the sausages is thick and remains virtually uncooked and the poor quality sausages take on the flavour of the greasy dripping giving them a terrible cooking fat flavour. AWFUL.

not nice

1 stars

this product was dry and rubbery.

Have tried other makes this is the best more like

5 stars

Have tried other makes this is the best more like home made tasty , good quality makes a nice meal with vegetables

Ignore

2 stars

Very dry. No taste. Aunt Bessies frozen toad in the hole is far better

I was so disappointed. It was thick and claggy. I

1 stars

I was so disappointed. It was thick and claggy. I hoped for better. I was thinking of doing my big shop here but not if this is the quailty

Pretty tasty

4 stars

I didn't expect this to be any good but actually it was pretty good. The sausages were reasonably tasty and the batter was nice and airy as it should be. I'd buy it again.

Disappointing

2 stars

Sadly the batter did not rise and the sausages were tasteless. Best to make my own!

Ok

3 stars

Stodgy

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

