Tesco Toad In The Hole 340G

Don't now I had defrost it before I cooked it!!!
Don't now I had defrost it before I cooked it!!!
No taste
Bad quality sausages...Completely tasteless
VILE
HORRIBLE. The batter around and in between the sausages is thick and remains virtually uncooked and the poor quality sausages take on the flavour of the greasy dripping giving them a terrible cooking fat flavour. AWFUL.
not nice
this product was dry and rubbery.
Have tried other makes this is the best more like
Have tried other makes this is the best more like home made tasty , good quality makes a nice meal with vegetables
Ignore
Very dry. No taste. Aunt Bessies frozen toad in the hole is far better
I was so disappointed. It was thick and claggy. I
I was so disappointed. It was thick and claggy. I hoped for better. I was thinking of doing my big shop here but not if this is the quailty
Pretty tasty
I didn't expect this to be any good but actually it was pretty good. The sausages were reasonably tasty and the batter was nice and airy as it should be. I'd buy it again.
Disappointing
Sadly the batter did not rise and the sausages were tasteless. Best to make my own!
Ok
Stodgy