Tesco Rose Bouquet Cake

Tesco Rose Bouquet Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each
67g of cake
  • Energy1187kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars29.9g
    33%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1771kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and frosting, covered and decorated with frosting and chocolate flavour decorations.
  • Hand-decorated
  • Filled with raspberry jam and frosting for a delicate sponge cake
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Frosting (43%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Jam (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Stearin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red).

Frosting contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sucrose, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove acetate collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g67g of cake
Energy1771kJ / 422kcal1187kJ / 283kcal
Fat18.0g12.0g
Saturates7.7g5.2g
Carbohydrate61.2g41.0g
Sugars44.6g29.9g
Fibre1.8g1.2g
Protein3.0g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Not as good as it looks

1 stars

Had high hopes for this beautiful cake for my mums birthday but was unfortunately very dry, and extremely sweet. It was a disappointment and was a shame to throw away.

Looks good and tastes fab!!

5 stars

Fabulous cake, oodles of icing and great taste. :-)

Needed a last minute cake for my daughters birthda

5 stars

Needed a last minute cake for my daughters birthday and this was perfect ! Icing was lovely , slightly similar to the Costco cake , was delicious!

Perf

5 stars

I can't believe there are no reviews for this cake! We bought it for our daughters first birthday cake smash photoshoot and it was perfect!!! It was beautifully made, coordinated our theme perfectly and it tasted gorgeous! The sponge was lovely and moist, the frosting wasn't too sickly and a lovely raspberry jam filling. Needless to say, baby thoroughly enjoyed eating it and it made some stunning photographs!

Beautiful

5 stars

Bought for my nieces birthday. Such a lovely cake. Moist, tasty and spongey. Lots of frosting so only need a small slice otherwise it’s too sickly. Pretty, tasty and just perfect!

Do not buy this cake

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful cake! Very dry, dense, the sponge wasn't light and fluffy - extremely disappointing. The icing wasn't a nice type of icing either and was far too sweet. Do not buy this cake at all, really spoiled my mum 70th birthday celebrations. We're a family that usually has seconds when it comes to cake, no one had seconds with this one!

dry cake

1 stars

Beautiful looking cake but the sponge was so dry. Its an expensive cake for the quality.

