Tesco Rose Bouquet Cake

Not as good as it looks
Had high hopes for this beautiful cake for my mums birthday but was unfortunately very dry, and extremely sweet. It was a disappointment and was a shame to throw away.
Looks good and tastes fab!!
Fabulous cake, oodles of icing and great taste. :-)
Needed a last minute cake for my daughters birthday and this was perfect ! Icing was lovely , slightly similar to the Costco cake , was delicious!
Perf
I can't believe there are no reviews for this cake! We bought it for our daughters first birthday cake smash photoshoot and it was perfect!!! It was beautifully made, coordinated our theme perfectly and it tasted gorgeous! The sponge was lovely and moist, the frosting wasn't too sickly and a lovely raspberry jam filling. Needless to say, baby thoroughly enjoyed eating it and it made some stunning photographs!
Beautiful
Bought for my nieces birthday. Such a lovely cake. Moist, tasty and spongey. Lots of frosting so only need a small slice otherwise it’s too sickly. Pretty, tasty and just perfect!
Do not buy this cake
Absolutely dreadful cake! Very dry, dense, the sponge wasn't light and fluffy - extremely disappointing. The icing wasn't a nice type of icing either and was far too sweet. Do not buy this cake at all, really spoiled my mum 70th birthday celebrations. We're a family that usually has seconds when it comes to cake, no one had seconds with this one!
dry cake
Beautiful looking cake but the sponge was so dry. Its an expensive cake for the quality.