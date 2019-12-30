By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Colour Laundry Powder 40 Wash 2.6 Kilograms

£ 4.00
£1.54/kg

Product Description

  • Tesco Colour Bio Detergent Powder 2.6kg
  • For more vibrant colours Simple & effective cleaning
  • Tesco Colour Bio Detergent Powder Formulated with stain-removing enzymes and keeps colours vibrant for longer
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Zeolites. <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates. Also contains: Enzymes, Perfume, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage 4.6kg Laundry Soiling Water hardness Light / Normal /Heavy Soft: 50ml/70ml/120ml Medium: 50ml / 97ml / 145ml Hard: 75ml / 125ml / 170ml *The standard number of washes (40) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness and average content. For 7+kg loads use 35 ml extra. 97ml = 65g. Handwashing - Dissolve 20 ml in 6 L of water.
  • Sort the clothes according to the garment labels or fabric type. Pour the powder into your main wash dispenser drawer and select the appropriate programme. Always use a dosing scoop to measure out the powder required. For a free dosing scoop call 0800 454 792 image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Place powder in correct dispenser image 3: Load drum appropriately Save Money: Select the right machine program for the wash each time. Wherever possible, line dry instead of using a tumble drier. To avoid smelly washing, look after your machine by running a maintenance wash at 60°C to 90°C wash cycle, with no clothes, but with powder added, every 6-8 weeks or as necessary. For a freshening wash, turn the dial down to 30°C. Save Time: Using a fabric conditioner makes ironing easier and faster. Safe for use with septic tanks. Stain Removal Tips For best results, treat stains quickly. Grease or creams: pre-treat with a stain remover then wash at the hottest temperature permitted on the garment care label. Red sauce: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Grass and mud: scrape off any excess mud, pre-treat with a stain remover then wash as normal. Ink: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Blood: soak the stain for 10 minutes before washing. Coffee, tea and red wine: rinse the stain under cold water, pre-treat with a laundry stain remover, then wash as normal.
  • Not suitable for use on wool and silk articles. If in doubt about colour fastness of a garment, wash separately in cool water. Flame resistant finishes should not be soaked or washed at temperatures above 50°C. Please note powders tend to settle after packing.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove,
  • contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • ISOEUGENOL

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.6 kg e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Does the job well

5 stars

I find this does the job well, and at a much cheaper price than branded.

the best

5 stars

this powder really get clothes so clean and oh my the smell is so nice. got me hooked.

Tesco's Laundry Powder beats the leading rivals.

5 stars

Fantastic laundry powder, only need to add a small amount to the wash. Lovely fresh scent which lasts many days after wash. Recommend it.

Highly recommended

5 stars

Excellent. I have been using this now for a few years. Genuinely keeps the colours from fading. Fresh scent. Just as good as any leading brand..... In fact if you compare the "ingredients" they are practically the same but this has a much nicer price tag.

