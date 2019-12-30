Tesco Colour Laundry Powder 40 Wash 2.6 Kilograms

Does the job well
I find this does the job well, and at a much cheaper price than branded.
the best
this powder really get clothes so clean and oh my the smell is so nice. got me hooked.
Tesco's Laundry Powder beats the leading rivals.
Fantastic laundry powder, only need to add a small amount to the wash. Lovely fresh scent which lasts many days after wash. Recommend it.
Highly recommended
Excellent. I have been using this now for a few years. Genuinely keeps the colours from fading. Fresh scent. Just as good as any leading brand..... In fact if you compare the "ingredients" they are practically the same but this has a much nicer price tag.