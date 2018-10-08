By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Princess Tiara Cake

2(1)Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Per 67g
  • Energy1112kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars33.6g
    37%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1660kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • White and pink sponge cake filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with decorative icing. Topped with an inedible tiara.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Buttercream (6%), Raspberry Jam (5%), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring.

Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Egg White.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove tiara, ribbon and tray. Place the cake still on its board on a flat surface. Holding the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action, keeping the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Remove Tiara and ribbon before serving.Tiara is not suitable for children under 36 months due to sharp points.To be used under adult supervision.Ribbon not suitable for children under 36 months due to risk of entanglement which may present a strangulation hazard.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Base. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

36 Months

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 67g
Energy1660kJ / 394kcal1112kJ / 264kcal
Fat11.3g7.6g
Saturates4.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate69.7g46.7g
Sugars50.2g33.6g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein2.9g1.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

