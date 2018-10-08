Tesco Princess Tiara Cake

was disappointed in the icing it was covered in li
was disappointed in the icing it was covered in like pieces of crushed sugar cubes which we felt spoilt it would have been better plain icing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1660kJ / 394kcal
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Buttercream (6%), Raspberry Jam (5%), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring.
Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Egg White.
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 18 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Base. Not Yet Recycled
36 Months
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 67g
|Energy
|1660kJ / 394kcal
|1112kJ / 264kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|69.7g
|46.7g
|Sugars
|50.2g
|33.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.Remove Tiara and ribbon before serving.Tiara is not suitable for children under 36 months due to sharp points.To be used under adult supervision.Ribbon not suitable for children under 36 months due to risk of entanglement which may present a strangulation hazard.
