Innocent Super Smoothie Energise 750Ml

Used this when I had no appetite and found I gradually regained it still use it and some of the other innocents It's quite expensive so I only buy if it's on an offer.
3 Pressed Apples, 28 Red and White Grapes, 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas*, 7 Crushed Strawberries (10.5%), 8 Crushed Cherries (4%), 19 Crushed Blackcurrants, A dash of Beetroot Juice, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.6%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.01%), And some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Looking after your super smoothieKeep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening. Drink within 4 days of opening. For best before date see cap.
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml*)
|Energy
|252kJ (60kcal)
|629kJ (149kcal)
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.3g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|30g
|(of which sugars†)
|10g
|25g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1 (NRV)
|0.12mg (11%)
|0.29mg (26%)
|Thiamin B2 (NRV)
|0.15mg (11%)
|0.38mg (27%)
|Vitamin B3 (NRV)
|1.6mg (10%)
|4.1mg (25%)
|Vitamin B6 (NRV)
|0.18mg (13%)
|0.45mg (32%)
|Vitamin C (NRV)
|18mg (23%)
|46mg (57%)
|Vitamin E (NRV)
|1.4mg (12%)
|3.5mg (29%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|†only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables
|-
|-
|*250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
|-
|-
