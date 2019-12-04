By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Super Smoothie Energise 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • This innocent super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, seeds, botanicals and added vitamins.
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
  • innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • This delicious super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
  • - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
  • - a blend of fruit, veg, guarana and crushed flax seeds
  • - a source of vitamins b1, b2, b3, b6 and c*
  • *which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3 and C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. (That's a smart way of saying eat your greens and do some exercise.)
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and C, which help your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B3 and C, which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • With vitamins C, B1, B2, B3 & B6

Information

Ingredients

3 Pressed Apples, 28 Red and White Grapes, 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas*, 7 Crushed Strawberries (10.5%), 8 Crushed Cherries (4%), 19 Crushed Blackcurrants, A dash of Beetroot Juice, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.6%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.01%), And some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Looking after your super smoothieKeep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after opening. Drink within 4 days of opening. For best before date see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)(per 250ml*)
Energy 252kJ (60kcal)629kJ (149kcal)
Fat 0.9g2.3g
(of which saturates) 0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 12g30g
(of which sugars†)10g25g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein 0.6g1.5g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin B1 (NRV)0.12mg (11%)0.29mg (26%)
Thiamin B2 (NRV)0.15mg (11%)0.38mg (27%)
Vitamin B3 (NRV)1.6mg (10%)4.1mg (25%)
Vitamin B6 (NRV)0.18mg (13%)0.45mg (32%)
Vitamin C (NRV)18mg (23%)46mg (57%)
Vitamin E (NRV)1.4mg (12%)3.5mg (29%)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
†only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables--
*250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)--

Used this when I had no appetite and found I grad

5 stars

Used this when I had no appetite and found I gradually regained it still use it and some of the other innocents It's quite expensive so I only buy if it's on an offer.

