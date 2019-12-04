Innocent Super Smoothie Recharge 750Ml

Very good juice
4 1/2 Pressed Apples, 3 1/2 Squeezed Mandarins, 1/2 a Mashed Banana**, 1/3 of a Pressed Carrot, A splash of Crushed Peach, A squeeze of Lemon, A dash of Ginger Infusion, A dash of Safflower Extract, Some Milled Flax Seeds and some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E), **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC before and after opening. Drink within 4 days of opening.For best before date see cap.
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml)
|Energy
|189kJ (45kcal)
|473kJ (112kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|27g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|25g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1 (RI*)
|0.12mg (11%)
|0.30mg (28%)
|Vitamin B2 (RI*)
|0.18mg (13%)
|0.45mg (32%)
|Vitamin B3 (RI*)
|2.0mg (13%)
|5.0mg (31%)
|Vitamin B6 (RI*)
|0.22mg (15%)
|0.54mg (38%)
|Vitamin C (RI*)
|22mg (28%)
|56mg (70%)
|Vitamin E (RI*)
|2.1mg (18%)
|5.3mg (44%)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|Only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables
|250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
