Innocent Super Smoothie Recharge 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Innocent Super Smoothie Recharge 750Ml
£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Mandarin, carrot, ginger & flax seeds plus vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 & C
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
  • innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • This delicious super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
  • - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
  • - a blend of fruit, veg, flax seeds and Echinacea
  • - a source of vitamins c, d and zinc*
  • *which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamin D and Zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. (That's a smart way of saying eat your greens and do some exercise.)
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

4 1/2 Pressed Apples, 3 1/2 Squeezed Mandarins, 1/2 a Mashed Banana**, 1/3 of a Pressed Carrot, A splash of Crushed Peach, A squeeze of Lemon, A dash of Ginger Infusion, A dash of Safflower Extract, Some Milled Flax Seeds and some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E), **Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC before and after opening. Drink within 4 days of opening.For best before date see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.
  • Gently pasteurised.

Number of uses

250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,

Return to

  • Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK), 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Email hello@innocentdrinks.com
  • Join the family at innocentdrinks.com
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)(per 250ml)
Energy 189kJ (45kcal)473kJ (112kcal)
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrate 11g27g
(of which sugars)10g25g
Fibre 0.5g1g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin B1 (RI*)0.12mg (11%)0.30mg (28%)
Vitamin B2 (RI*)0.18mg (13%)0.45mg (32%)
Vitamin B3 (RI*)2.0mg (13%)5.0mg (31%)
Vitamin B6 (RI*)0.22mg (15%)0.54mg (38%)
Vitamin C (RI*)22mg (28%)56mg (70%)
Vitamin E (RI*)2.1mg (18%)5.3mg (44%)
*RI = Reference Intake--
Only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables--
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good juice

5 stars

Very good juice

