Tesco Ploughmans Sandwich
- Energy1789kJ 427kcal21%
- Fat18.6g27%
- Saturates11.1g56%
- Sugars9.2g10%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar cheese, tomato, pickle and lettuce on malted brown bread.
- CHEDDAR PLOUGHMAN'S No Mayonnaise Rich Cheddar layered with plum tomatoes, lettuce and tangy pickle Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
- CHEDDAR PLOUGHMAN'S No Mayonnaise Mature Cheddar Rich Cheddar layered with plum tomatoes, lettuce and tangy pickle. CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%), Tomato, Water, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Onion, Swede, Cauliflower, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Courgette, Wheat Protein, Date Purée, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Cornflour, Emulsifiers [Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids], Apple Purée, Tomato Paste, Gherkin, Malted Wheat Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Spices, Malted Barley Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acetic Acid, Palm Fat, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|932kJ / 222kcal
|1789kJ / 427kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|18.6g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.9g
|44.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|5.0g
|Protein
|9.6g
|18.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
