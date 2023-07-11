MAI THAI AAA JASMINE FRAGRANT RICE 5KG

Instructions: 1 Take 75g rice (per person), rinse in running water and place in a large pan of boiling water.

2 Stir and bring back to boil, keeping uncovered. Reduce to a rolling simmer for approx. 10 minutes or until rice is tender.

3 Drain water, cover and leave to stand for 3 minutes, then lightly fork through the grains and serve.

Cooking appliances vary and these instructions are given as a guide.

Please ensure that the rice is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.