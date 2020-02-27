By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Breville Vst041 Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster

4.5(291)Write a review
Breville Vst041 Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Breville® VST041 2-Slice Deep-fill Sandwich Toaster in silver
  • Cool-touch handle
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - Makes 2 sandwiches
  • - Removable, non-stick plates - dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
  • - Breville Cut & Seal system for perfect toasties
  • The original and still the best, the Breville Sandwich Toaster has been making delicious toasties for the nation for over 40 years. This stainless steel Deep Fill model features a fully enclosed plate system to help prevent filling leakage. A specifically designed, longer element means toasties are browned to perfection, while the deep plates allow you to enjoy even more of your favourite fillings.
  • The non-stick plates, with Cut & Seal system, produce perfectly formed toasties and accommodate large and small bread slices. Once you've enjoyed your tasty treat, the easily removable, dishwasher-safe plates mean cleaning is a breeze. The cord storage, handle lock and flat rear panel make compact, upright storage easy.
  • A handful of recipe ideas are included to get you started, because although we love our classic ham & cheese, there's so much more to enjoy...cake bites anyone?

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

291 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This Breville Sandwich Toaster is better than the

5 stars

This Breville Sandwich Toaster is better than the old one's as you can take the plates off this one and clean them unlike the old one's! I love this toaster and use it several times a week! The lights to show it's warming up and then the ready are a good indicator of were the toaster is at in the cycle!

Deep fill sandwich toaster

5 stars

Best sandwich maker.i am very happy with the purchase! Crisp full toadies and easy to clean. Highly recommended.

Excellent,, Plus lovely looking,,

5 stars

I purchased this a month ago which I must say its amazing,it looks fab in my kitchen as it is heavy stainless steel not cheap looking one

Perfect toasted sandwiches

5 stars

Bought this because it is deep fill so lush sarnies. Bonus - removable plates which pop in the dishwasher

Very good

5 stars

I was in hospital thinking of quick and nice snacks when I got home. I ordered the breville sandwich maker. Very pleased and very much used. Thankyou

Fabulous sandwich in minutes

5 stars

Bought to replace my old one. Money well spent. Made great sandwiches. Going to try shops own bread next time as suggested.

Well made sandwich toaster

4 stars

Happy with toaster would be better if it was slightly larger

Great product

5 stars

Very happy with my breville sandwich toaster nice and compact bread fits nicely and good deep fill also delivered very quickly

Great Toaster

5 stars

I bought this product for my daughter who loves toasted sandwiches. She says it makes brilliant toasted sandwiches and she is really pleased with the gift. It is really well made and easy to use.

Fabulous

5 stars

We bought this toastie maker as a result of nostalgia and have used it very frequently. Very easy to clean as the sandwich plates are detachable and easy to store as it can stand on its side. A++

1-10 of 291 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Scss12 3L Slow Cooker

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Hovis Soft White Thick Bread 800G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here