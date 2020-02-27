Breville Vst041 Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster

This Breville Sandwich Toaster is better than the
This Breville Sandwich Toaster is better than the old one's as you can take the plates off this one and clean them unlike the old one's! I love this toaster and use it several times a week! The lights to show it's warming up and then the ready are a good indicator of were the toaster is at in the cycle!
Deep fill sandwich toaster
Best sandwich maker.i am very happy with the purchase! Crisp full toadies and easy to clean. Highly recommended.
Excellent,, Plus lovely looking,,
I purchased this a month ago which I must say its amazing,it looks fab in my kitchen as it is heavy stainless steel not cheap looking one
Perfect toasted sandwiches
Bought this because it is deep fill so lush sarnies. Bonus - removable plates which pop in the dishwasher
Very good
I was in hospital thinking of quick and nice snacks when I got home. I ordered the breville sandwich maker. Very pleased and very much used. Thankyou
Fabulous sandwich in minutes
Bought to replace my old one. Money well spent. Made great sandwiches. Going to try shops own bread next time as suggested.
Well made sandwich toaster
Happy with toaster would be better if it was slightly larger
Great product
Very happy with my breville sandwich toaster nice and compact bread fits nicely and good deep fill also delivered very quickly
Great Toaster
I bought this product for my daughter who loves toasted sandwiches. She says it makes brilliant toasted sandwiches and she is really pleased with the gift. It is really well made and easy to use.
Fabulous
We bought this toastie maker as a result of nostalgia and have used it very frequently. Very easy to clean as the sandwich plates are detachable and easy to store as it can stand on its side. A++