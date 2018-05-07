By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs Digital Coffee Maker

Russell Hobbs Digital Coffee Maker
  • Russell Hobbs 20680 Buckingham coffee machine in black and silver
  • 1.25L water-carafe capacity
  • Advanced showerhead technology
  • - Russell Hobbs® filter coffee maker
  • - 1.25L water-tank capacity
  • - 24-hour programmable timer
  • Enjoy the roasted coffee flavours of this Russell Hobbs coffee machine. The Russell Hobbs 20680 Buckingham coffee machine has been designed to suit your lifestyle, with a 24-hour programmable timer that will have your cup of freshly brewed filter coffee ready for when you wake up. Featuring innovative advanced showerhead technology for a fuller flavour, the Russell Hobbs Buckingham comes in a stylish black and silver finish.

Good Buy.

4 stars

Bought this machine two weeks ago to replace a Bosch that has served us very well for many years. So far I am very pleased with purchase as it is pretty simple to operate and makes a good cup,of coffee in quite a short time. Just hope it lasts as long as the Bosch.

Great at first but not built to last long!

2 stars

Worked very well to begin with but literally just before our years warranty was up, it developed a fault and so NONE of the settings, buttons or display or lights work - it literally just makes coffee if you press the centre round button. Could have paid considerably less for a simpler coffee machine that did that! Unfortunately we live overseas so could not return it. We’d bought one for our in-laws as a Christmas gift as they loved ours so much when we first got it, but theirs went the same way as ours within 11 months! Very frustrating!

Great coffee maker

4 stars

Bought recently looks good easy to use. Would recommend

Stylish and functional

5 stars

I bought this so I could wake up to great tasting coffee. It took trial and error to get the strength I was happy with but now it's great.

Compact and does the job.

5 stars

Bought a month ago and very happy with choice. Big enough to make plenty of coffee, small enough to fit in cupboard.

great product

5 stars

excellent coffee maker always a good start to the the day with a coffee

Perfect coffee machine

5 stars

I bought this a month or so ago and I love it! The timer is great so we can have a fresh coffee first thing in the morning and it’s quick to filter too

Great coffee machine

4 stars

Very happy with this purchase. Very easy to use and makes a lovely cup of coffee. Timer function is great

Smart looking and easy to use

5 stars

I've had this for about a month now and I'm so pleased with my choice. The timer function is great and doubles up as a clock for the kitchen. Easy to clean re-usable filter but also works just as well with disposable ones. Another great product from Russell Hobbs.

Decent Machine!

5 stars

Bought this item about a month ago as a gift for my Dad. Works great! The timer is a nice feature also!

