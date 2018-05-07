Russell Hobbs Digital Coffee Maker

Good Buy.
Bought this machine two weeks ago to replace a Bosch that has served us very well for many years. So far I am very pleased with purchase as it is pretty simple to operate and makes a good cup,of coffee in quite a short time. Just hope it lasts as long as the Bosch.
Great at first but not built to last long!
Worked very well to begin with but literally just before our years warranty was up, it developed a fault and so NONE of the settings, buttons or display or lights work - it literally just makes coffee if you press the centre round button. Could have paid considerably less for a simpler coffee machine that did that! Unfortunately we live overseas so could not return it. We’d bought one for our in-laws as a Christmas gift as they loved ours so much when we first got it, but theirs went the same way as ours within 11 months! Very frustrating!
Great coffee maker
Bought recently looks good easy to use. Would recommend
Stylish and functional
I bought this so I could wake up to great tasting coffee. It took trial and error to get the strength I was happy with but now it's great.
Compact and does the job.
Bought a month ago and very happy with choice. Big enough to make plenty of coffee, small enough to fit in cupboard.
great product
excellent coffee maker always a good start to the the day with a coffee
Perfect coffee machine
I bought this a month or so ago and I love it! The timer is great so we can have a fresh coffee first thing in the morning and it’s quick to filter too
Great coffee machine
Very happy with this purchase. Very easy to use and makes a lovely cup of coffee. Timer function is great
Smart looking and easy to use
I've had this for about a month now and I'm so pleased with my choice. The timer function is great and doubles up as a clock for the kitchen. Easy to clean re-usable filter but also works just as well with disposable ones. Another great product from Russell Hobbs.
Decent Machine!
Bought this item about a month ago as a gift for my Dad. Works great! The timer is a nice feature also!