Unibond Aero 360 Refill

Unibond Aero 360 Refill
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • 2-in-1 technology - anti-moisture & anti-odour
  • Ideal for large rooms up to 20m²
  • Pack of 2 ultra-absorbent refill tabs
  • - Refill tabs for use with the UniBond Aero 360 Moisture Absorber
  • - 2 in 1: absorbs moisture and releases a comforting lavender scent
  • - Pack contains 2 tabs
  • Refill tabs for use with the UniBond Aero 360 Moisture Absorber. Ultra-absorbent crystals within the tabs absorb moisture from the atmosphere and deposits it in the tank of the Moisture Absorber. 2 in 1: as well as absorbing moisture the tabs also combat bad odours and smells within the atmosphere. Tabs last up to 3 months each. 2 tabs per pack.

137 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Works well

4 stars

Super product. Unfortunately mine arrived very broken and didn't sit in the holder stall so wasted my money

I swear by this product

5 stars

I have x4 unibond aero 360 moisture absorber's in my student flat and they've sorted out the damp issue. I have to buy refills every 1-2 months but its totally worth it. The environment feels so much healthier.

Moisture absorber

5 stars

Don't think you can say a lot about this product, it works very well, small enough not to look as if too much in the way in a room. I am always surprised to see how much water it creates, which shows how well it works.i find when ever I order from

Brilliant

5 stars

Used this for my sons room which gets such a lot of condensation. It's been excellent.

Does what it says!!!

5 stars

I bought this a few months ago and it works beautifully absorbing moisture that I had to order a replacement and the Tesco had the best offer. Handy too with free collection from nearest shop!

It is fit for purpose.

5 stars

I use it to keep my small sailing cruiser dry through the winter months and it worked perfectly. No dampness, no mould.

Does the job!!

5 stars

Great product and keeps the condensation at bay! Shocked at the amount of water that is collected!! Highly recommend this to anyone that is fed up of mopping up water from their windows!!!!

Excellent

5 stars

These are great and they give off a new smell as well

Works well

5 stars

Have used product for one month now and it works well. Was surprised how much water it collected

Broken again

1 stars

Unfortunately it's the 2nd time I have ordered the refills as the first were broken. Tesco were brilliant at a replacement which is a 5 star service. But my replacement was broken again.

