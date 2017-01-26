Unibond Aero 360 Refill

Works well
Super product. Unfortunately mine arrived very broken and didn't sit in the holder stall so wasted my money
I swear by this product
I have x4 unibond aero 360 moisture absorber's in my student flat and they've sorted out the damp issue. I have to buy refills every 1-2 months but its totally worth it. The environment feels so much healthier.
Moisture absorber
Don't think you can say a lot about this product, it works very well, small enough not to look as if too much in the way in a room. I am always surprised to see how much water it creates, which shows how well it works.i find when ever I order from
Brilliant
Used this for my sons room which gets such a lot of condensation. It's been excellent.
Does what it says!!!
I bought this a few months ago and it works beautifully absorbing moisture that I had to order a replacement and the Tesco had the best offer. Handy too with free collection from nearest shop!
It is fit for purpose.
I use it to keep my small sailing cruiser dry through the winter months and it worked perfectly. No dampness, no mould.
Does the job!!
Great product and keeps the condensation at bay! Shocked at the amount of water that is collected!! Highly recommend this to anyone that is fed up of mopping up water from their windows!!!!
Excellent
These are great and they give off a new smell as well
Works well
Have used product for one month now and it works well. Was surprised how much water it collected
Broken again
Unfortunately it's the 2nd time I have ordered the refills as the first were broken. Tesco were brilliant at a replacement which is a 5 star service. But my replacement was broken again.