Tesco 5W30 Fully Synthetic Oil High Mileage 4L

5(4)Write a review
Tesco 5W30 Fully Synthetic Oil High Mileage 4L
£ 20.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • 5W30 FULLY SYNTHET
  • Lower ash content to reduce particulate build up
  • Reduces environmental impact through reduced emissions
  • Specifications: API SN/CF, ACEA C3. Fully synthetic mid-SAPS engine oil designed to meet the ever-increasing market demand for an, affordable but quality 5W-30 synthetic oil for both petrol and diesel engines. Suitable for use in out of warranty vehicles requiring a 5W30 Fully synthetic mid-SAPS engine oil. It is very important to use the correct grade of oil in your vehicle to maximize the performance of your engine and reduce unnecessary wear. Simply test the word OIL and your vehicle registration 68899 (e.g. OIL AB01 CDE) and we will reply with the engine oil recommendation for you vehicle. A nominal charge of 25p plus your standard network charge will apply.
  • Pack size: 4L

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I think the value of the oil is very cheap and is

5 stars

I think the value of the oil is very cheap and is very good for people who can't afford a royal

Good product

5 stars

Some reviews here say "It's just oil".....if everyone took this approach and didn't read the small print, there would probably many cases of poor running or even engine failure. People need to spend a precious minute or so to actually look at their vehicle's handbook, the correct oil specs will be in there, and it's all written on the oil bottle label too.....if they match up, happy days! Tesco oils work well for me....the manufacturer of these great value oils was actually chosen by TVR for their high performance cars, so they are a very good quality product.

Does the job

4 stars

Seems good value for money. Not much more to say, its car oil after all!

It's oil

5 stars

It's oil. You put in the in your car to stop your engine exploding or something. My oil light was on, so I bought some oil. The tesco oil seemed cheaper than other oil, and delivery was quick and cheap. I've now put the oil in the car. The oil light has gone off. My engine hasn't exploded. So 5 stars I guess.... Why am I even being asked to review oil?!

