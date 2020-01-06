By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5W30 F. Synthetic Oil Bmw/Vx/Mb 4L

£ 20.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • 5W30 F. SYNTHETIC
  • Lower ash content to reduce particulate build up
  • Reduces environmental impact through reduced emissions
  • Suitable for petrol & diesel engines
  • Pack size: 4L

Information

Excellent product.

Have been using this on my 2006 bmw 520d. Oil and filter every 10k over 5yrs. I use redex dpf cleaner every fourth tankful. Wait till tesco sell it for 4 pounds half price. If just using your car for short local journeys make sure you go for a blast 2500 revs minimum on a long run to clear the dpf a couple of times a month.

Well priced with good quality

As good as other premium brand. I recommend it as well priced quality product

good value

if you are looking for a good budget motor oil without splashing ridiculous amounts, this does the job.

Quality oil at affordable prices

I bought this product to undertake an engine flush with. It was very cost effective and came in a suitable size.

