Tesco 5W30 F. Synthetic Oil Bmw/Vx/Mb 4L

Excellent product.
Have been using this on my 2006 bmw 520d. Oil and filter every 10k over 5yrs. I use redex dpf cleaner every fourth tankful. Wait till tesco sell it for 4 pounds half price. If just using your car for short local journeys make sure you go for a blast 2500 revs minimum on a long run to clear the dpf a couple of times a month.
Well priced with good quality
As good as other premium brand. I recommend it as well priced quality product
good value
if you are looking for a good budget motor oil without splashing ridiculous amounts, this does the job.
Quality oil at affordable prices
I bought this product to undertake an engine flush with. It was very cost effective and came in a suitable size.