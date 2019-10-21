The Ice Co. Super Cubes 1Kg

Tried once, loved forever.
Worth the money, you need less than usual and it's quicker to grab one or two of these cubes than dig in a big bag of clumped together ice, for a handful, getting frostbitten in the process!
The only Ice I will buy these days
These are the only ice cubes I will buy. They remain in the drink for so long that I finish my drink with some still solid in the bottom of the glass. They are also beautiful in the glass and my grandchildren love them! Also, their app is great fun. Don't buy the powdered rubbish that melts instantly - get the best Super Ice.
Best ice cubes for spirits.
Really good for spirits as they melt slowly and don’t dilute the flavour.
Best idea since sliced bread Great size you need only one in your G & T Please be consistent Tesco & keep stocking these as it seems just all of a sudden favourites just get removed ie smoked haddock fish cakes.