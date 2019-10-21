By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Ice Co. Super Cubes 1Kg

Write a review
The Ice Co. Super Cubes 1Kg
£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Product Description

  • Super Cubes
  • For the most discerning drinkers, these beautiful chunks of ice chill your drink quickly yet melt extremely slowly allowing you to sit back and savour the full flavour you were hoping for. 3 times larger than standard ice cubes and made with spring water, these cubes add the finishing touch to the finest drinks.
  • When making the finest drinks, why use anything other than the finest ice?
  • Have you tried other products from our range?
  • Party Ice - your 'go to' ice product for all occasions.
  • Crushed Ice - perfect for smoothies, cocktails, shakes and juices.
  • Premium Ice - slow melting cubes for the most refreshing soft and alcoholic drinks.
  • New 'Ice & Easy' Frozen Alcoholic Slushies - frozen cocktails in a range of popular flavours.
  • Cocktail Bar
  • Fancy a cocktail but don't know where to start?
  • Have a full drinks cabinet but don't know what to mix together?
  • The Ice Co°™ Cocktail Bar app is the answer!
  • Perfect the art of mixology with this easy to use app offering hundreds of cocktail and mocktail recipes at your fingertips.
  • Just search for 'The Ice Co Cocktail Bar' in your app store.
  • Visit our website for more cool ideas, offers and latest product news www.theiceco.co.uk
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Store in a ***freezer at -18°C or below. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Preparation and Usage

  • Handling Instructions
  • This ice cubes are 'free run'. Should they have stuck together during storage, a short drop onto a hard surface should separate them.

Name and address

  • Iceco Ltd,
  • Langthwaite Business Park,
  • South Kirkby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF9 3AP.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • Every precaution has been made to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, please return the bag to the address shown including where and when it was purchased. You will have our immediate attention and your statutory rights will not be affected.
Net Contents

1kg ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried once, loved forever.

5 stars

Worth the money, you need less than usual and it's quicker to grab one or two of these cubes than dig in a big bag of clumped together ice, for a handful, getting frostbitten in the process!

The only Ice I will buy these days

5 stars

These are the only ice cubes I will buy. They remain in the drink for so long that I finish my drink with some still solid in the bottom of the glass. They are also beautiful in the glass and my grandchildren love them! Also, their app is great fun. Don't buy the powdered rubbish that melts instantly - get the best Super Ice.

Best ice cubes for spirits.

5 stars

Really good for spirits as they melt slowly and don’t dilute the flavour.

Best idea since sliced bread Great size you need o

5 stars

Best idea since sliced bread Great size you need only one in your G & T Please be consistent Tesco & keep stocking these as it seems just all of a sudden favourites just get removed ie smoked haddock fish cakes.

