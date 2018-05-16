Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potato Mash 6 Month 120G

Product Description
- Hello, I'm a yummy mix of organic sweet potatoes, chickpeas, sweetcorn + brown rice. My ingredients are perfect for encouraging babies to explore more new tastes.
- P.S. let's be friends!
- Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
- Who am I for? I'm great for babies ready to explore thicker textures and my ingredients are suitable from 6 months. The Government advises that foods containing protein should only be introduced to a baby's diet after 6 months.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- 100% I'm organic
- Thick puree
- No added sugar or salt
- No chunks and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- I contain naturally occurring sugars
- I'm suitable for vegetarians too
- Pack size: 120G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Sweet Potatoes 42%, Organic Vegetable Stock 38% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Swedes), Organic Chickpeas 9%, Organic Sweetcorn 8%, Organic Brown Rice 2%, Other Stuff 0%
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - handy for early taste bud exploring!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon, To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- I'm produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)845 26 25 221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|367kJ/87kcal
|441kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.0g
|-of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|18.7g
|-of which sugars
|3.9g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|3.7g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.06g
Safety information
Warning: My cap could be choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020