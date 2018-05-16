Ella's Kitchen Stage 1.5 Bubble & Squeak 120G

Product Description
- Bubble + Squeak
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- Hello, I'm a yummy mix of organic creamed potatoes, cabbage, butter beans + veg. My ingredients are perfect for encouraging babies to explore more new tastes.
- Who am I made for? I'm great for babies ready to explore thicker textures and my ingredients are suitable from 6 months. The Government advises that foods containing protein should only be introduced to a baby's diet after 6 months. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
- I'm Organic
- Thick puree
- No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No chunks and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- I'm suitable for vegetarians too
- Pack size: 120G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Stock 35% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips + Swedes), Organic Potatoes 26%, Organic Cabbage 12%, Organic Butter Beans 9%, Organic Leeks 8%, Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 8%, Organic Unsalted Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) 2%, Organic Turmeric <0.1%, Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)845 26 25 221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|228kJ/54kcal
|273kJ/65kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.0g
|-of which saturates
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|8.4g
|-of which sugars
|1.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.17g
Safety information
