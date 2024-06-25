New
£2.00

£0.80/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
273kcal
1145kJ
14%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

-

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ (109kcal)

Tesco Welsh Desiree Potatoes 2.5Kg
Desiree potatoes are instantly recognisable with their beautifully red skin,but make sure you remember their wonderfully buttery taste too. They arerenowned for their creamy mash potato, add cabbage and chopped bacon to it fora more unusual take on the original. For recipe ideas visit the Tesco Real Foodwebsite for inspiration.Perfect for creamy, smooth mash
Pack size: 2.5KG

Net Contents

2.5kg e

