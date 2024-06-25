Tesco Welsh Desiree Potatoes 2.5Kg

Other Instructions

Instructions: Hob For boiled Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes until tender. Drain and serve. For mash Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. For every 100g of potatoes add 7ml of semi-skimmed milk, 5g of salted butter add seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve. Oven For roast Pre-heat oven. Put 2–4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly removing excess water; shake in pan to roughen the surfaces of the potatoes. Carefully transfer the potatoes into the hot roasting tin, turn in the oil and season. Return to the oven for 55–60 minutes, turning occasionally until golden (no darker). Microwave For jackets Scrub the potato, then dry and pierce several times with a fork. If cooking more than one potato at a time increase the cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/3 minutes (900W), turn potato then heat on full power for another 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/3 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.