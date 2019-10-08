By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
1/6th of a cake
  • Energy1151kJ 274kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars24.3g
    27%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1798kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • Red sponge cake filled with Belgian dark chocolate buttercream and topped with medium fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with red cake crumbs.
  • Soft red sponge with a smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream filling. Created by our expert bakers. We fill moist red sponge with Belgian dark chocolate buttercream and cover the cake with a silky cream cheese frosting. Hand finished with a sprinkling of red cake crumbs for vibrancy.
  • Soft red sponge with a smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream filling. Created by our expert bakers. We fill moist red sponge with Belgian dark chocolate buttercream and cover the cake with a silky cream cheese frosting. Hand finished with a sprinkling of red cake crumbs for vibrancy.
  • Soft red sponge with a smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled Collar. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6th of a cake (64g)
Energy1798kJ / 429kcal1151kJ / 274kcal
Fat19.2g12.3g
Saturates4.8g3.1g
Carbohydrate59.5g38.1g
Sugars38.0g24.3g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein4.2g2.7g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This had the oddest taste. The cream cheese icing

1 stars

This had the oddest taste. The cream cheese icing clashes with the chocolate icing inside. A horrible combination and a disappointing cake. No-one who tried it liked it :(

In the top favourites

5 stars

My favourite cake is red velvet so I’m critical of the ones I taste and the Tesco finest red velvet is by far in the top category, I near enough have to stop myself eating the whole thing in one go. Although the bad issue is the fact it seems to be slowly leaving stores which I don’t want happening but I guess most people aren’t as obsessed as I am for it

bitter after taste

1 stars

I love the finest chocolate cake, but this had a nasty bitter after taste and was not good at all. Sadly I had to throw it away.

Deserve 0 rating

1 stars

This is the worst cake I have ever tasted. Come on Tesco you need to do better. A block of sugary rubbish. I just wasted 2.75.

Decadent cake experience

5 stars

Decadent cake experience to enjoy at home - soft rich red sponge cake with goey chocolate cream filling topped with a soft and cream cheese icing . Delicious and Great value for money .

Homemade?

5 stars

Bought one for our cafe afternoon and everyone was convinced it was homemade but had to own up as I was asked what was in it!!! Unfortunately there was none left to try.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Bread & Butter Pudding 500G

£ 2.80
£0.56/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here