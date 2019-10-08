Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake

This had the oddest taste. The cream cheese icing
This had the oddest taste. The cream cheese icing clashes with the chocolate icing inside. A horrible combination and a disappointing cake. No-one who tried it liked it :(
In the top favourites
My favourite cake is red velvet so I’m critical of the ones I taste and the Tesco finest red velvet is by far in the top category, I near enough have to stop myself eating the whole thing in one go. Although the bad issue is the fact it seems to be slowly leaving stores which I don’t want happening but I guess most people aren’t as obsessed as I am for it
bitter after taste
I love the finest chocolate cake, but this had a nasty bitter after taste and was not good at all. Sadly I had to throw it away.
Deserve 0 rating
This is the worst cake I have ever tasted. Come on Tesco you need to do better. A block of sugary rubbish. I just wasted 2.75.
Decadent cake experience
Decadent cake experience to enjoy at home - soft rich red sponge cake with goey chocolate cream filling topped with a soft and cream cheese icing . Delicious and Great value for money .
Homemade?
Bought one for our cafe afternoon and everyone was convinced it was homemade but had to own up as I was asked what was in it!!! Unfortunately there was none left to try.