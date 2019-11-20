By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Tomatoes 330G

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cherry Tomatoes 330G
£ 0.85
£2.58/kg
7 typical tomatoes
  • Energy87kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 109kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry tomatoes.
  • Hand Picked Vine ripened for a crisp bite, bursting with juicy flavour Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our Cherry tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened for a crisp, crunchy bite filled to the brim with sweet, juicy flavour. Hand picked by a dedicated team when perfectly formed, ideal for roasting or snacking.
  • Hand Picked Vine ripened for a crisp bite, bursting with juicy flavour Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our Cherry tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened for a crisp, crunchy bite filled to the brim with sweet, juicy flavour. Hand picked by a dedicated team when perfectly formed, ideal for roasting or snacking.
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of Belgium, Egypt, France, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Senegal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g7 typical tomatoes (80g)
Energy109kJ / 26kcal87kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.6g2.9g
Sugars3.6g2.9g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

pretty good fpr sandwicnes and all round use

3 stars

pretty good fpr sandwicnes and all round use

High quality, good taste and affordable price! I a

5 stars

High quality, good taste and affordable price! I am going to order this again!

reduce your plastic usage!

1 stars

why can I not buy cherry tomatoes unless they are in a plastic punnet or a plastic bag? Please rethink your plastic usage!

Exceptionally delicious

5 stars

These are exceptionally delicious. Firm, sweet with great flavour, only wish they were organic too. Love them.

Dreadful

1 stars

No very very poor and chewy tough skins. Would have let you know sooner for a replacement but father didn't let me know in time, shame.

loose the plastic

1 stars

why can't i buy loose cherry tomatoes - why the plastic?

