Tesco Cherry Tomatoes 330G

pretty good fpr sandwicnes and all round use
pretty good fpr sandwicnes and all round use
High quality, good taste and affordable price! I a
High quality, good taste and affordable price! I am going to order this again!
reduce your plastic usage!
why can I not buy cherry tomatoes unless they are in a plastic punnet or a plastic bag? Please rethink your plastic usage!
Exceptionally delicious
These are exceptionally delicious. Firm, sweet with great flavour, only wish they were organic too. Love them.
Dreadful
No very very poor and chewy tough skins. Would have let you know sooner for a replacement but father didn't let me know in time, shame.
loose the plastic
why can't i buy loose cherry tomatoes - why the plastic?