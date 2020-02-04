By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brecon Botanicals 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Brecon Botanicals 70Cl
£ 17.00
£24.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • The nose is a rich complex of fresh juniper. Followed quickly with coriander and a complexity of gin flavours. Hints of citrus mingle with oriental spices. On adding a mixer the citrus, lemon, orange and even bergamot open out as well as hints of cinnamon, clove and even saffron.
  • Medium length on the finish leaving you ready for the next mouthful.
  • Distilled from pure grain. Combined with Botanicals from the four corners of the world. Blended with water from the beacons to create a clear spirit that is crisp, clean and exceptionally smooth.
  • 30.1 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.08 UK Units Per 25 ml serving
  • Know your limits
  • The Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Green Dot
  • The Global Spirits Masters Spirits Business - Gold
  • From the four corners of the world
  • Distilled five times
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The nose is a rich complex of fresh juniper. Followed quickly with coriander and a complexity of gin flavours. Hints of citrus mingle with oriental spices

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • Wales,
  • UK,
  • CF44 0SX.

Return to

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • Wales,
  • UK,
  • CF44 0SX.
  • www.penderyn-distillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

knocks Gordens into a cocked hat !

5 stars

Really nice flavour. Enjoyed it and would definitely buy it again.

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic 500Ml

£ 1.70
£0.34/100ml

Schweppes Low Calorie Tonic Water 12 X 150Ml

£ 4.00
£0.22/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here