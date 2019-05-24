By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tahira 12 Halal Chicken & Beef Burgers 780G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tahira 12 Halal Chicken & Beef Burgers 780G
£ 3.50
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked Minced Meat Product made from Mechanically Deboned Chicken Meat and Beeffat.
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Shariah under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • Quick frozen
  • All Halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 780g

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Deboned Chicken Meat* 51%, Bouillon (Water, Soy Protein Hydrolysate), Beef Fat* 16%, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Spices, Vegetable Powder (Onion), Dried Vegetables (Onion), Emulsifier: E451, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Anti-Oxidant: E316, Fermented Rice, *Products slaughtered according to Islamic rituals

Allergy Information

  • Prepared in a factory where Egg and Milk (incl. Lactose) are processed too

Storage

Refrigerator: max. 2 days before consumptionDeep freezer: * 1 week ** 3 weeks *** until Best before date Do not refreeze once thawed Heat through Do not thaw in the box

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: (Pre-cooked product).

Deep Fry
Instructions: 180°C.
From frozen: 3-4 min.
From thawed: approx 2 min.
Thawed product can also be cooked in frying pan (with a little fat or margarine), grilled or barbequed.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 180°C.
From frozen: 3-4 min.
From thawed: approx 2 min.
Thawed product can also be cooked in frying pan (with a little fat or margarine), grilled or barbequed.

Produce of

Country of origin chicken beef: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Distributor address

  • Tahira Foods Ltd.,
  • Suite 5,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Wembley,

Return to

  • Tahira Foods Ltd.,
  • Suite 5,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Wembley,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +(44) 20 8795 3113

Net Contents

12 x 65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Not Prepared Product
Energy 264 kcal 1104 kJ
Fat 20 g
of which saturated9.4 g
Carbohydrate 10 g
of which sugars 1.4 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 2.3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

2 stars

The worst halal burger patties i ever had

Yummy burgers

5 stars

tasty, child loves it too.. Would recommend

Usually bought next

Aishas Value Chicken Nuggets 500G

£ 2.25
£4.50/kg

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Humza Paratha Original 1.6Kg

£ 3.00
£0.19/100g

Humza Lamb Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

£ 4.00
£6.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here