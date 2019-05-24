Tahira 12 Halal Chicken & Beef Burgers 780G

Avoid
The worst halal burger patties i ever had
Yummy burgers
tasty, child loves it too.. Would recommend
Mechanically Deboned Chicken Meat* 51%, Bouillon (Water, Soy Protein Hydrolysate), Beef Fat* 16%, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Spices, Vegetable Powder (Onion), Dried Vegetables (Onion), Emulsifier: E451, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Anti-Oxidant: E316, Fermented Rice, *Products slaughtered according to Islamic rituals
Refrigerator: max. 2 days before consumptionDeep freezer: * 1 week ** 3 weeks *** until Best before date Do not refreeze once thawed Heat through Do not thaw in the box
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: (Pre-cooked product).
Deep Fry
Instructions: 180°C.
From frozen: 3-4 min.
From thawed: approx 2 min.
Thawed product can also be cooked in frying pan (with a little fat or margarine), grilled or barbequed.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 180°C.
From frozen: 3-4 min.
From thawed: approx 2 min.
Thawed product can also be cooked in frying pan (with a little fat or margarine), grilled or barbequed.
Country of origin chicken beef: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
12 x 65g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Not Prepared Product
|Energy
|264 kcal 1104 kJ
|Fat
|20 g
|of which saturated
|9.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|of which sugars
|1.4 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|2.3 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019