Askania Dark Malt Drink 250Ml

Askania Dark Malt Drink 250Ml
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Maltdrink
  • Non alcoholic
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Colours: Caramel E150C, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Frankfurter Brauhaus GmbH,
  • D-15234 Frankfurt (Oder),
  • EMB54115D.

Return to

  • Frankfurter Brauhaus GmbH,
  • D-15234 Frankfurt (Oder),
  • EMB54115D.

Net Contents

25cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100ml
Energy 204kJ / 48kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturated fatty acids<0.1g
Carbohydrates11.5g
of which sugars 8.8g
Fibre 0.11g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.0075g

